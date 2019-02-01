Candidates lining up for offices

Clinton city seats filing closes this Friday

Anyone interested in seeking the office of Mayor of Clinton, or serving on the Clinton City Council in one of three seats up for election this year has until this Friday to file for election.

The Municipal Election for Clinton will be March 5 (non-partisan).

Also, this Saturday is the filing deadline for the SC House District 14 seat which will become vacant tomorrow (Jan. 3, 2019).

In municipal elections in Laurens County, council seats also are up for election in Gray Court, Waterloo and Laurens.

Clinton charges a filing fee ($75 for mayor, $50 for council). In Clinton, the filing fee is required and may be paid at the MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 North Broad St, Clinton, SC. A receipt will be required at the time filing at the county elections office in the historic courthouse, downtown Laurens.

Filing opened Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 and closes Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. The elections office closed for Christmas and New Year’s.

Filing opens and closes at noon on the designated days.

In Clinton, the seats open for this municipal election are Mayor, Seat 2, Seat 4, and Seat 6.

The mayor is Bob McLean. Seat 2 council member is Shirley Jenkins, Seat 4 council member is Gary Kuykendall, and Seat 6 council member is Jimmy Young, the mayor pro-tem. McLean has announced that he will seek re-election.

Mayor and two council seats are up for election in Gray Court.

Two council seats are up for election in Waterloo.

Mayor and seats 3, 5 and 6 are up for election in Laurens. Incumbent Mayor John Stankus and attorney Nathan Senn have announced for the seat.

Two seats are up for election for the Laurens Commission of Public Works (District 1, Seat 2 and District 2, Seat 5).

These are all non-partisan elections (no political parties).

Also, the State Election Commission announced these dates to fill the House District 14 seat (Jan. 3, 2019 - Mike Pitts retirement):

Counties: Greenwood and Laurens

Filing Opened: Noon, Friday, December 28

Filing Closes: Noon, Saturday, January 5

Primary: February 19

Primary Runoff: March 5

Special Election: April 23.

Michael Seymour of Laurens, Stewart Jones of Laurens, and Scott Horne of Ware Shoals, have announced they will file to seek the District 14 seat.

More info: 864-984-4431; e-mail: lwest@co.laurens.sc.us or visit: SCVOTES.org

Filing can be done at the Laurens County Registration and Elections office, 200 Courthouse Public Square, Laurens.

The South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) is celebrating 50 years of ensuring every eligible citizen has the opportunity to register to vote, participate in fair and impartial elections, and have the assurance that their votes will count.

That commitment began on January 1, 1969, when the SEC was formed by the General Assembly as an independent state agency charged with overseeing South Carolina’s elections.

After 25 General Elections and more than 12,000 other state and local elections, the SEC is celebrating its rich history of service and the importance of having elections run by nonpartisan election professionals, the agency announced in a news release.

Also, SEC, in conjunction with the State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA), has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for South Carolina’s next statewide voting system. SEC is seeking a uniform, statewide voting system solution that features a paper record of each voter’s voted ballot to replace the current paperless system.

The SEC expects to implement the new system by January 2020.

A new voting system will not only provide the state with a dependable system that will serve voters for years to come, the agency said in a news release, but will also improve the security and resilience of our election process. Having a paper record of each voter’s voted ballot will add an important layer of security as it allows for post-election audits of ballots to verify vote totals, the agency said.