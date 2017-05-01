Calling for snow

Emergency management agencies and weather forecasters are telling people to be alert for snowfall and a wintry mix starting as early as tomorrow (Jan. 6).

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for 7 pm Friday through 1 pm Saturday. Low temperatures for Laurens County are projected at 15 degrees Saturday, 9 degrees Sunday, and 17 degrees Monday. Sunday is projected to be sunny.

A WYFF revised forecast says the snow could started earlier:

The City of Clinton's Twitter feed includes the US Dept. of Homeland Security's checklists for before, during and after winter weather. Tips for before a snowfall are printed below. A Greenwood event - songwriters to benefit the Make a Wish Foundation - already has been postponed. Clinton High Athletics Director Nickie Templeton said poor road conditions could postpone Red Devil varsity basketball action this Friday at Chapman.

SC Emergency Management has issued a snow map that shows a possible accumulation of 2 - 4 inches in Laurens County through the weekend.

Tips before a snowfall -- To prepare for a winter storm you should do the following:

Before winter approaches, add the following supplies to your emergency kit:

Rock salt or more environmentally safe products to melt ice on walkways. Visit the Environmental Protection Agency for a complete list of recommended products. Sand to improve traction. Snow shovels and other snow removal equipment. Sufficient heating fuel. You may become isolated in your home and regular fuel sources may be cut off. Store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood for your fireplace or wood-burning stove. Adequate clothing and blankets to keep you warm.

Make a Family Communications Plan. Your family may not be together when disaster strikes, so it is important to know how you will contact one another, how you will get back together and what you will do in case of an emergency.

A NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts alerts and warnings directly from the NWS for all hazards. You may also sign up in advance to receive notifications from your local emergency services.

Download FEMA’s Be Smart. Know Your Alerts and Warnings for a summary of notifications at: www.ready.gov/prepare. Free smart phone apps, such as those available from FEMA and the American Red Cross, provide information about finding shelters, providing first aid, and seeking assistance for recovery.

Minimize travel. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.

Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

Winterize Your Vehicle Check or have a mechanic check the following items on your car: Antifreeze levels - ensure they are sufficient to avoid freezing.

- ensure they are sufficient to avoid freezing. Battery and ignition system - should be in top condition and battery terminals should be clean.

- should be in top condition and battery terminals should be clean. Brakes - check for wear and fluid levels.

- check for wear and fluid levels. Exhaust system - check for leaks and crimped pipes and repair or replace as necessary. Carbon monoxide is deadly and usually gives no warning.

- check for leaks and crimped pipes and repair or replace as necessary. Carbon monoxide is deadly and usually gives no warning. Fuel and air filters - replace and keep water out of the system by using additives and maintaining a full tank of gas. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.

- replace and keep water out of the system by using additives and maintaining a full tank of gas. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing. Heater and defroster - ensure they work properly.

- ensure they work properly. Lights and flashing hazard lights - check for serviceability.

- check for serviceability. Oil - check for level and weight. Heavier oils congeal more at low temperatures and do not lubricate as well.

- check for level and weight. Heavier oils congeal more at low temperatures and do not lubricate as well. Thermostat - ensure it works properly.

- ensure it works properly. Windshield wiper equipment - repair any problems and maintain proper washer fluid level.

- repair any problems and maintain proper washer fluid level. Install good winter tires - Make sure the tires have adequate tread. All-weather radials are usually adequate for most winter conditions. However, some jurisdictions require that to drive on their roads, vehicles must be equipped with chains or snow tires with studs. Update the emergency kits in your vehicles with: A shovel

Windshield scraper and small broom

Flashlight

Battery powered radio

Extra batteries

Water

Snack food

Matches

Extra hats, socks and mittens

First aid kit with pocket knife

Necessary medications

Blanket(s)

Tow chain or rope

Road salt and sand

Booster cables

Emergency flares

Fluorescent distress flag

Winterize Your Home Winterize your home to extend the life of your fuel supply by insulating walls and attics, caulking and weather-stripping doors and windows, and installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic.

Winterize your house, barn, shed or any other structure that may provide shelter for your family, neighbors, livestock or equipment. Clear rain gutters; repair roof leaks and cut away tree branches that could fall on a house or other structure during a storm.

Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected every year.

Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic and allow faucets to drip a little during cold weather to avoid freezing. Running water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and kept clear.

Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure everyone in your house knows how to use them. House fires pose an additional risk, as more people turn to alternate heating sources without taking the necessary safety precautions.

Learn how to shut off water valves (in case a pipe bursts).

Insulate your home by installing storm windows or covering windows with plastic from the inside to keep cold air out.

Hire a contractor to check the structural ability of the roof to sustain unusually heavy weight from the accumulation of snow - or water, if drains on flat roofs do not work.

Know the Terms Know the terms used to describe changing winter weather conditions and what actions to take. These terms can be used to determine the timeline and severity of an approaching storm. (Advisory / Watch / Warning). The NWS also issues advisories and warnings for other winter weather, including blizzards, freezes, wind chill, lake effect snow, and dense fog. Be alert to weather reports and tune in for specific guidance when these conditions develop. Freezing Rain - Rain that freezes when it hits the ground, creating a coating of ice on roads, walkways, trees and power lines. Sleet - Rain that turns to ice pellets before reaching the ground. Sleet also causes moisture on roads to freeze and become slippery. Wind Chill- Windchill is the temperature it “feels like” when you are outside. The NWS provides a Windchill Chart to show the difference between air temperature and the perceived temperature and the amount of time until frostbite occurs. For more information, visit: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/winter/windchill.shtml. Winter Weather Advisory - Winter weather conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences and may be hazardous. When caution is used, these situations should not be life threatening. The NWS issues a winter weather advisory when conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences that may be hazardous. If caution is used, these situations should not be life-threatening. Winter Storm Watch - A winter storm is possible in your area. Tune in to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television for more information. The NWS issues a winter storm watch when severe winter conditions, such as heavy snow and/or ice, may affect your area but the location and timing are still uncertain. A winter storm watch is issued 12 to 36 hours in advance of a potential severe storm. Tune in to NOAA Weather Radio, local radio, TV, or other news sources for more information. Monitor alerts, check your emergency supplies, and gather any items you may need if you lose power. Winter Storm Warning - A winter storm is occurring or will soon occur in your area. Blizzard Warning - Sustained winds or frequent gusts to 35 miles per hour or greater and considerable amounts of falling or blowing snow (reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile) are expected to prevail for a period of three hours or longer. Frost/Freeze Warning - Below freezing temperatures are expected.

Carbon Monoxide

Caution: Each year, an average of 430 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning, and there are more than 20,000 visits to the emergency room with more than 4,000 hospitalizations. Carbon monoxide-related deaths are highest during colder months. These deaths are likely due to increased use of gas-powered furnaces and alternative heating, cooking, and power sources used inappropriately indoors during power outages.