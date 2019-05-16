Home / Breaking News / Calling all Laurens County history buffs!

Thu, 05/16/2019 - 10:22am Vic MacDonald

 

This Sunday, May 19, at 3:00 p.m., come to the museum at 205 West Laurens Street (don't go to the Square!) to learn how you can help educate, and be educated, about Laurens County history.  Volunteers will be at the old Laurens County Museum to help you learn about the museum displays, how to help give tours to adults or children, and basically learn more about Laurens County.  If you have been wondering what you can do to help, or haven’t been to the museum in a while, this is your opportunity!  The only thing required is a little bit of your time!  See you Sunday at 3 p.m.

 

For more information:  Debbie Vaughn

(864)683-3688

 

