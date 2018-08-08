TONIGHT: Clinton City Council will consider dissolving the Department of Public Safety - AGENDA notice is attached.

A called council meeting will announced today (Aug. 8) and scheduled for Thursday night at 6:30 pm in the council chambers. A state law says all meetings must be announced 24 hours in advance (this meeting was called at 2:40 pm Wednesday). The one item on the agenda is amending a city ordinance "to dissolve the Department of Public Safety."

The meeting is open to the public. A City Manager's presentation and First Reading of the Ordinance will be conducted during this called meeting of the Clinton City Council.