Home / Breaking News / Called Council Meeting

Called Council Meeting

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 2:44pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
City of Clinton

TONIGHT: Clinton City Council will consider dissolving the Department of Public Safety - AGENDA notice is attached.

A called council meeting will announced today (Aug. 8) and scheduled for Thursday night at 6:30 pm in the council chambers. A state law says all meetings must be announced 24 hours in advance (this meeting was called at 2:40 pm Wednesday). The one item on the agenda is amending a city ordinance "to dissolve the Department of Public Safety."

The meeting is open to the public. A City Manager's presentation and First Reading of the Ordinance will be conducted during this called meeting of the Clinton City Council.

 

 

PDF icon special called meeting Aug 9 2018.pdf

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here