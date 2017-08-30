Call First: Our Office WAS Blocked

UPDATE: Everything's clear, no road work today because of the rain.

CALL FIRST: We are open but you can't get in. The Clinton Chronicle is open for business. However, a detour on North Broad Street has both entrances to our driveway blocked. Construction company pickups are all over our driveway, and a crew is tearing up "the split" for Hwy 56 - 308 in front of our office.

If you need us, call first - 864-833-1900.

Other business driveways on our side of North Broad are blocked, too, as is the front parking for the MS Bailey Municipal Center - use the city's back parking lot and entrance.