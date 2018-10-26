Home / Breaking News / Caime up for Spartanburg administrator

Caime up for Spartanburg administrator

Fri, 10/26/2018 - 10:29am Vic MacDonald

Jon Caime, the Laurens County administrator, is in the running to become the Spartanburg County administrator - the second time this month he has been named a finalist for another job.

In addition to Spartanburg County, Caime is one of three finalists to become Oconee County administrator. He has previous Oconee County experience and is a Clemson University graduate.

Caime and Cole Alverson, the interim deputy administrator for Spartanburg County, are finalists for the Spartanburg County position, according to a post on GoUpstate.com.

Interviews will be conducted Monday afternoon, the report said. The Spartanburg county council could make a decision then. There were 6 finalists, now narrowed to 2. Whoever is hired will replace an interim administrator, Jim Hipp, who took over when Katherine O'Neill resigned recently. The vote to narrow the finalists to 2 was taken Thursday, after 3 finalists were interviewed Tuesday and 3 were interviewed Thursday. State law requires that finalists' names be made public.

