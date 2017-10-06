Bystander shot, Laurens police officer dragged by fleeing suspect

Officers from the Laurens Police Department, along with Powell Asset Protection (Private Armed Security hired by the Housing Authority), were conducting a walking patrol through the Spring Street Apartment Complex at about 12:30 a.m. Satuday when a suspicious vehicle entered the complex.

The driver was subsequently stopped by officers and the private security officers.

As officers were speaking to the driver who has been identified as Gary Lee Jacks, he began making furtive moves and failed to comply with officers lawful commands. He was then asked to step out of the vehicle.

As a Laurens Police Officer was attempting to remove him from the vehicle Jacks placed the vehicle in drive and pulled off causing the officer to become entangled in the vehicle.

The police officer was dragged approximately 40 yards. Other officers on scene began to discharge their duty weapons at the vehicle to stop the threat. The police officer who was entangled in the vehicle was able to free himself, he was subsequently taken to Laurens County Memorial Hospital to receive treatment for lacerations and severe abrasions and released.

Jacks continued to drive forward and officers began a vehicle pursuit on Jacks that lasted approximately 2 miles ending on Narnie Road. Jacks then jumped out the vehicle and a foot pursuit began once sight was lost officers set up a perimeter.

Jacks was later apprehended in Clinton by Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Department of Public Safety. SLED Field Agents, Tracking Team, Crime Scene Unit, and the Aviation Unit provided assistance.

During the investigation Laurens Police Department learned a bystander had been shot during the incident. The bystander was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation by SLED and charges are pending.