A Busy, Busy Day -- April 14

Saturday is THE DAY for service, football, tennis, live theater, science, fun and games, and dancing

Something for all ages is available in Laurens County on a single day - this Saturday, April 14.

The start of the spring generally means Easter egg hunts and sunrise services, spring sports, and school winding up activities. All these, and more, are going on in the Clinton-Laurens communities this weekend.

The United Way of Laurens County kicks things off with its Day of Caring.

This annual service day “provides an opportunity to learn about the United Way agencies of Laurens County and how they serve residents every day,” the UWLC says. For information on service opportunities, call 864-833-3623.

The Presbyterian College football team will get a final spring practice look at its 11-on-11 line-up at Bailey Memorial Stadium. The Blue Hose are beginning a three-year transition from the Big South Conference to the Pioneer League (NCAA Division I non-scholarship). This is not a traditional spring game, but fans are encouraged to watch the Blue Hose scrimmage.

PC Head Football Coach Tommy Spangler said, “You have to realize that these 42 guys have made a decision to play football for Presbyterian College. When you make that kind of commitment then most of the intangibles are there, they are going to work. I am not saying we have had a perfect spring, we have a long way to go and we know the issue, we don’t have very much depth. We are going to find some with these true freshmen we have coming in.

“Overall, I think a lesser group of coaches, a lesser group of players, it would be hard to pull this off but so far they have done a great job.” (More from Spangler in Sports in today’s issue).

Presbyterian College baseball and softball schedules also have extended home standings listed for this weekend.

Also on Saturday, Clinton Tennis is having its biggest fund-raising event to date - a three-hour, family fun filled Barn Bash in Mountville. The program raises money for the Rufus Sadler Tennis Foundation which “has been established to promote the game of tennis for all ages in Clinton.”

The Saturday Barn Bash will feature food and beverages, music, live and silent auctions, and a program about Tennis Hall of Fame naming of the tennis courts at the Clinton Family YMCA. The foundation has set as one of its goals construction of three to four clay courts at the Clinton Y, and increasing tennis play opportunities for youth in the greater Clinton community. E-mail questions about the three days of tennis - April 13, 14 and 15 - to: halloffame@clintonjrtennis,com (also see an ad about the April 14 event in today’s Chronicle).

Also this Saturday, the 91st meeting of the South Carolina Academy of Science and the SC Junior Academy of Science will be conducted at Presbyterian College in Clinton. The event will bring about 600 graduate, undergrad and high school students to the South Broad Street campus.

Dr. Latha Gearheart, PC chemistry professor, said, “The impressive variety of scientific topics represented at this event allows for unique interactions between scientists ranging in background and experience. This is why this meeting is an excellent opportunity for students to learn about amazing scientific contributions from our state.”

Students who have conducted exceptional research are eligible for the Dwight Camper Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award, a PC announcement said.

For three hours around mid-day, Joanna Woodson Elementary School will have an always enjoyable spring festival for the Joanna community. This Saturday’s 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event will include fun and games at 10 cents per ticket, food and free stuff.

Also involving District 56 schools, the Clinton High School Prom (a ticketed event) will this Saturday evening. See businesses that support Prom Safety, and safety advice, in an advertisement in this issue.

Saturday evening will see the second of five runs of the play “Charlotte’s Web” produced by the Laurens County Community Theatre.

The production will be in the Gillam Center for the Performing Arts on the Thornwell campus in Clinton. “Charlotte’s Web” will be staged in evening performances April 13 and 14, and April 19 and 20, with an April 21 Saturday matinee.