Busting an alleged chop shop

Investigators from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office continue to make arrests of individuals that are believed to be related to Burglaries and a Car Theft Ring in the northern part of Laurens County.

Since Monday, June 12, Investigators have arrested the following people:

Chad Dale Martin Jr. of 110 Holland Street, Simpsonville, has been charged with and (3) Counts of Possession/Receiving Stolen Goods, Value $10,000 or More.

Casey Brooke Milosek, 491 Thompson Road, Fountain Inn, has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession/Receiving Stolen Goods, Criminal Conspiracy and Obstructing Justice.

William Elbert Blackwell Jr.,744 Chapman Road, Fountain Inn, has been charged with (3) Counts of Possession/Receiving Stolen Goods, and Operating a Chopshop.

This still remain an active investigation, with more arrest to come.

If anyone has any information, contact local authorities or 68-CRIME.

Stolen Motorcycles, Chop Shop, Conspiracy

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has charged three people in connection with a case involving stolen motorcycles.

Arrested Monday was 44-year-old William Elbert Blackwell Jr. of 744 Chapman Road, Fountain Inn. He was charged yesterday with Operating a Chop Shop and with two counts of Receiving Stolen Goods. Warrants state that on Monday, June 12th he was operating a Chop Shop by stripping stolen motorcycles at 744 Chapman Road. The two Receiving Stolen Goods warrants state that he was in possession of two stolen motorcycles Monday each valued at over $10,000. These were identified as a 2016 Kawasaki Z 800 and a 2014 Ducati.

William Elbert Blackwell Jr. remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning with bonds totaling $75,000 on his three charges.

Arrested yesterday was 22-year-old Chadwick Dale Martin Jr. of 110 Holland Street, Simpsonville. He’s charged with four counts of Receiving Stolen Goods, accused of knowingly being in possession of four stolen motorcycles. These included the 2016 Kawasaki Z 800 and the 2 014 Ducati, already noted, on June 12th. He is also accused of being in possession of a stolen 2008 Suzuki D 650, valued at $10,000 or more. A 4th warrant alleges that on May 25th Chadwick Dale Martin Jr. was in possession of a stolen 2015 Honda CBR motorcycle, valued at $15,000.

Cash or surety bonds on the four charges were set totaling $100,000. Chadwick Dale Martin Jr. remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning,

Simpsonville Police have a warrant alleging Mr. Martin was in possession of a stolen vehicle in Simpsonville March 20th of this year. He’s also facing a Non-Support Bench Warrant from Greenville County.

The third suspect was arrested Monday. She is 24-year-old Casey Brooke Milosek of 491 Thompson Road, Fountain Inn. Ms. Milosek is charged with Conspiracy, Obstructing Justice and Possession of Less than One Gram of Meth. Casey Milosek is accused of unlawfully planning or conspiring with others in the theft of multiple motorcycles. She’s also accused of attempting to provide transportation to aid a fugitive to avoid arrest on Monday, and also of being in possession of less than a gram of Meth that day. Casey Brooke Milosek remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning with cash or surety bonds totaling $30,000 on her three charges.