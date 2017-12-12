Business owners-staffs invited for basketball

FRIDAY - Good morning, I wanted to remind everyone of the special event for this Friday's home games vs. Ware Shoals. It is "Small Business Appreciation Night," and we would like for any business owner in Laurens County to come out and join us Friday and take advantage of some free advertisement and exciting basketball.

The JV boys will play at 4:30, Varsity Girls will player at 6, and Varsity Boys will play at 7:30.

All local businesses are welcome to attend the game wearing a shirt that represents their business. Bring your office staff!

All business representatives will be asked to come onto the court at halftime of the boys game to be recognized. Place your business card in the jar at the ticket gate, and a business will win one year of advertisement at Clinton High School up to $250.

Winner will be announced at halftime of the boys game. The student section will have their own theme for your entertainment!

Please help me spread the word! See you all Friday! Go Big Red ... CHS Athletics Director Nickie Templeton