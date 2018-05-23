Business news from the region

W-PHOTOS - BUSINESS ROUNDUP: KEURIG GREEN MOUNTAIN CREATING 500 JOBS IN SOUTH CAROLINA WITH NEW SPARTANBURG COUNTY OPERATIONS

Leading coffee company to invest $350 million in the Moore community

SPARTANBURG - Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (Keurig), a leader in specialty coffee and innovative single-serve brewing systems, has announced plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art roasting and packaging facility in Spartanburg County.

The company is projected to bring $350 million of capital investment and create 500 new jobs.

With a history dating to 1981, Keurig's products are utilized in 25 million homes throughout North America. More than 50 leading global coffee, tea and cocoa brands have partnered with Keurig, offering customers approximately 500 varieties.

Located in the Tyger River Industrial Park in Moore, the company's new production facility will primarily house coffee roasting and packaging for Keurig's single-serve K-Cup® pods, along with the potential to support beverage distribution and warehousing in the future.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, as well as a $3,850,000 grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of site and infrastructure improvements.

"The Keurig Green Mountain business continues to grow. As we plan for the future, we're pleased to locate our newest facility in Spartanburg County to support our growth. We view the region's talented employee base and attractive business environment as the right place to invest," said Keurig Green Mountain Chief Supply Chain Officer Richard Jones.

"We couldn't be more excited that Keurig Green Mountain has chosen to call Spartanburg County home. The 500 new jobs this investment means for our people will make a big difference in the lives of South Carolinians, and I congratulate this great company on all they've achieved," said Gov. Henry McMaster.

"South Carolina's favorable business environment, skilled workforce and unparalleled infrastructure offer a recipe for success. I'm excited to welcome Keurig to Team South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing the difference these 500 new jobs will make in the community," said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

"We welcome Keurig Green Mountain to Spartanburg County and to the booming agribusiness community in South Carolina. Keurig's $350 million investment in the Upstate and our commitment to growing South Carolina's $42 billion agribusiness industry are the perfect blend for a successful partnership," said S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers.

"We are very excited that Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. has chosen Spartanburg County as the location to establish a start-of-the-art operations facility. The Economic Futures Group, along with key allies at our local utilities, county planning and development, our property development partners at Pacolet Milliken and the S.C. Department of Commerce, enjoyed working with the Keurig team on this great opportunity," said David Britt, chairman of Economic Development Committee of Spartanburg County Council and board member of the Spartanburg Economic Futures Group.

"We enthusiastically welcome Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. to Spartanburg County where we work diligently to help and support new industry. We are confident that Keurig, as an industry leader and a globally respected brand, will thrive and find ample opportunity in our international-friendly Upstate community," said Spartanburg Economic Futures Group Board Chairman Ethan Burroughs.

Dunbar Napa

Last Wednesday, Evan Dunbar celebrated as the new owner of Napa Auto Parts – Dunbar Auto Supply in Clinton. The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassadors, members of the community and the staff of Napa Auto Parts came together to cut the ceremonial ribbon. Located at 206 S Broad Street in downtown Clinton, you can stop by the convenient location to welcome them to Laurens County. - Chamber photo

Mr 305 Street Eats

Paul and Karla Annis had their Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony last Wednesday. Joined by Chamber members and staff, Main Street Laurens, City of Laurens, and many “regulars,” the Mr. 305 Street Eats food truck had a great crowd to celebrate with. The food truck is located in the Verdin’s Too parking lot and offers Cuban sandwiches, burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches and more including smoothies. Mr. 305 Street Eats also provides catering for offices, parties, events, fundraisers etc. Call or text 864-200-1453 for more information, or stop by to get a taste of what they have to offer. - Chamber photo

Richloom Scholarship

College Scholarship. Steven Alexander Windsor, of Clinton, was recently awarded the 2018 Richloom Fabrics Annual College Scholarship. From left are: Jamie Cutter, Senior Manager-Global Supply Chain, Windsor, and Lisa Smarzik, Human Resources Manager. Windsor is a graduating senior from Clinton High School and also a member of the National Honor Society and the Upper State Champion Varsity Tennis Team. He will be attending the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business as a finance major in the fall and looks forward to returning to his hometown as both a business-owner and community activist. He is the son of Steve and Kim Windsor of Clinton. The Richloom Fabrics Annual College Scholarship is awarded each year to an outstanding high school senior in Laurens County. - Photo provided

Founders Federal Credit Union Holds Annual Meeting

Lancaster - Founders Federal Credit Union held its 2018 Annual Meeting on the morning of Thursday, May 17, at the credit union’s Corporate Headquarters.

Founders released their 2017 annual report showing strong loan growth, market expansion and increased membership. At the end of 2017, the credit union served over 216,000 members and employed more than 700 full time staff.

President and CEO Bruce Brumfield said, “Founders continues to work hard to meet the needs and goals of all of our members, as well as protect their financial data.”

Brumfield noted on the expansion of Founders with the opening of the Killian Road and Richburg offices along with the new Rock Hill Service Center that is set to open in July. Brumfield also noted Founders is offering several new products for its members.

Chick-fil-A Scholarships

Chick-fil-A Increases Scholarship Investment with $14.5 Million to Team Members

The investment is an industry high, helping more than 5,700 Team Members pay for college in 2018

ATLANTA, Ga. – This spring, Chick-fil-A® is awarding more than 5,700 Team Members $14.5 million in scholarships. The investment in this year’s program marks a $5.7 million increase since 2017 and is the one of the highest unrestricted per-employee scholarship investments in the industry.

Chick-fil-A Laurens County is awarding $2,5000 scholarships to four restaurant Team Members: Terry Brown, Aden Partee, William Scott and Brooks Threatt. The scholarships awarded at the local restaurants are through Chick-fil-A’s Remarkable Futures Initiative, which is investing $14.5 million to team members across the country this spring.

These scholarship recipients join more than 5,700 students chosen to receive scholarships in the amount of $2,500 or $25,000 to begin or continue their education at the school of their choice – including online, two-year, technical programs or traditional colleges.

Team Members who are beginning or continuing their higher education will be awarded scholarships in the amount of $2,500 or $25,000.

Chick-fil-A’s “Remarkable Futures” education initiative allows students employed by the company’s local franchise Operators to receive up to $25,000 in scholarships that can be applied for any area of study at any accredited institution of their choice, including any two- or four-year colleges and universities, online programs or technical/vocational schools. There is no requirement of hours worked or length of service to qualify.

In addition to $14.5 million in scholarships, all of Chick-fil-A’s 120,000 Team Members also have access to tuition discounts and other educational benefits at 100 colleges and universities nationwide.

“We want to provide Team Members with not only essential job skills and leadership development opportunities while working in Chick-fil-A restaurants, but also help them receive the best education to support their career aspirations – whatever they may be,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of Community Affairs at Chick-fil-A and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation. “We are excited that we’ve been able to increase the funding this year to help even more Team Members attend the college or university of their dreams.”

Chick-fil-A’s Remarkable Futures Initiative includes three educational assistance opportunities:

Chick-fil-A Leadership Scholarship: In 2018, 5,728 students will receive a $2,500 scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year. Team Members may re-apply for up to four years – for a potential total of up to $10,000 for college while working at a Chick-fil-A restaurant. These scholarships are awarded to Chick-fil-A Team Members based on leadership, academic achievement and community involvement.

True Inspiration Scholarship: In 2018, 13 Team Members will receive an individual, one-time award of $25,000. These scholarships will be awarded to Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members based on demonstrated financial need, leadership, academic achievement and community involvement. This year’s True Inspiration Scholarship recipients have logged an average of 450 hours of community service each.

Educational Assistance Opportunities: In addition to scholarships, Chick-fil-A is offering all Team Members access to tuition discounts of up to 30 percent and other educational benefits at 100 colleges and universities across the country. The benefits can be combined with either of the above scholarships.

To be eligible for these opportunities, applicants must be employed by a Chick-fil-A franchise Operator, a Chick-fil-A, Inc.-operated restaurant or an S. Truett Cathy (STC) brand restaurant.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. began awarding scholarships to team members in 1973 based on founder S. Truett Cathy’s desire to incentivize team members to further their education. Since then, nearly 46,700 Team Members have received scholarships from Chick-fil-A, Inc., bringing the total amount funded to more than $60.5 million, and applied at more than 3,000 schools nationwide.

Laurens Walmart Remodel Focuses on Convenience, Customer Service

Company says the project is part of the retailer’s investment in serving today’s customers

LAURENS – Laurens residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 922 E Main Street in Laurens on Friday, May 18, as the project is complete.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by four 30-year Walmart associates, happened at 8 a.m.

As part of the remodel celebration, the store also presented checks, made possible by the Walmart Foundation, to the Laurens Police Department, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurens City Fire Department, Laurens High School National Honor Society and Straight Street Youth Center.

Walmart said Laurens customers will enjoy the following store improvements:

-- State-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays;

-- New look in hardware with additional products;

-- Updated Walmart Pickup area conveniently located near the front of the store;

-- New, designated Walmart MoneyCenter located in the middle of the store.

“We’re thrilled to reopen our store and have our customers enjoy a new and improved shopping experience,” said Store Manager Russ Sporysz. “We are always looking for ways to help make life easier for our customers and I’m excited for everyone to see how these improvements will continue to save them time and elevate their shopping experience.”

Walmart re-opening

Walmart celebrated the remodel of the Laurens location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 18. Walmart management, employees and Laurens County Chamber of Commerce Chair, staff and Ambassadors gathered around as checks were presented to the City of Laurens Fire Departments, Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Sherriff’s Office and the Laurens High School National Honor Society on the behalf of Walmart, and as the ceremonious ribbon was cut. - Chamber photo