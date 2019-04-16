Business Is Leaving Clinton

BUSINESS - BLANCHARD EQUIPMENT RELOCATING TO GREENWOOD FROM CLINTON.

Blanchard Equipment in Clinton, SC is relocating to Greenwood, SC in May 2019.

John Deere dealer, Blanchard Equipment, is pleased to announce the relocation of their Clinton, SC store to Greenwood, SC in May 2019.

The new location at 1827 Bypass 72 will serve the Greenwood and surrounding area customer needs of various customer segments ranging from agriculture to home-owners. Customers can expect to see an increased variety of whole-good products, attachments, and implements on display. A larger showroom will provide for an enhanced shopping experience for parts as well as equipment, and the Service Department will be much larger than the existing

“We are excited for our customers and employees and we were fortunate to find the facility in Greenwood” says General Manager, Matt McMahon. “Enhancing our network of stores, providing newer facilities, and investing in the most up-to-date technologies allows Blanchard to provide excellence in customer service.”

Transitioning from Clinton to Greenwood will begin on April 19, 2019, and during that time the Clinton location will be closed. Customers will still be able to get the parts, equipment and service they need and are welcome to visit the Ridge Spring, Newberry or other Blanchard locations near them. In addition, Blanchard Equipment has a Customer Portal where customers can stay connected 24/7 by viewing and ordering parts online, requesting service, and much more. Easy access to the Customer Portal can be found on the company website: www.blanchardequipment.com. The phone number, (864) 833-5337, will remain active during this interim time and stay the same for the Greenwood location.

About Blanchard Equipment: Blanchard Equipment has been in business for over 60 years and was founded in Waynesboro, Georgia in 1957. All 16 locations in Georgia and South Carolina have complete Parts, Service and Sales departments and carry additional product lines such as Stihl, Honda Power Equipment, Yeti, Polaris, Green Egg and more. Augusta, Georgia is home to Blanchard’s Corporate Office and an additional training facility for employees. Blanchard Equipment provides excellence and added value to customers from large agriculture growers to residential customers and is rooted in home-grown values and sophisticated solutions. For more information, visit www.blanchardequipment.com