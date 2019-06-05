Store Entry in “Fit of Rage” with Hammer & Pipe

A hammer-wielding woman allegedly disturbed the peace Friday night. Laurens City Police made an arrest following the incident, placing a suspect in the detention center in the early Saturday morning hours. 22-year-old Taylor Morgan Sloan of an apartment at 219 Independence Avenue, Laurens was charged with Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature.
A warrant citing an investigation of Sgt. Sellers indicates that on May 3rd Ms. Sloan committed Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature by entering a business establishment at 1013 North Harper Street in a fit of rage, wielding a hammer and a pipe. The warrant states she entered with the intent of assaulting two customers within the store. It further states that this occurred in the presence of numerous innocent bystanders at the North Harper Street location.
With a cash or surety bond set at $5,000, Taylor Morgan Sloan remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.
Assault by Auto in Dollar General Parking Lot
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Friday arrested 23-year-old Amber Nicole Kirby of 3154 Bramlett Church Road, Gray Court. She was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Malicious Damage. The assault warrant cites an investigation of Deputy Garrison as indicating that on April 28th Ms. Kirby assaulted a victim by attempting to run over her with a vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot at 9032 Highway 14, Gray Court. A second warrant states that on April 28th Kirby kicked a dent into the driver’s side door of a 2014 Honda Civic that belonged to another victim. Amber Nicole Kirby was released from detention Saturday morning on posting of bonds totaling $7,087.
Fist to the Face April 28th
Clinton Police arrested a city resident Saturday for an alleged domestic assault in town the last day of April. 28-year-old Marquis Asyaquan McGowan of 183 Cypress Street, Clinton was charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree. A warrant alleges McGowan struck a woman in her face with a closed fist. This allegedly occurred April 30th at 183 Cypress Street, while the victim’s two minor children were present. The warrant states he and the victim have formerly lived together.
Marquis McGowan remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning with a cash or surety bond set at $2,500.
SLED REPORT:
NEWBERRY WOMAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OF HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE, OTHER CHARGES
Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Friday arrested a Newberry woman in connection with March 3, 2019 incident in which her vehicle repeatedly struck another vehicle driven by her husband while children and another adult were in the vehicle.
Heather Nicole Collins, 25, was charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, two counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child and one count of Malicious Injury to Private Property.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Collins was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.