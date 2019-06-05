Whitten Center resident allegedly burned with a lighter; arrest made - W-Charging Document.

Authorities have identified Ivory Dakota Williams, 28, of 203 South Bell St., Clinton, as a suspect in an alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult.

A SLED charge says Williams allegedly burned a victim with a lighter while she was a Whitten Center employee. She was brought to the Johnson Detention Center for booking Monday morning, a report said.

The suspect was the victim’s caregiver. A report said the victim had injuries to his left cheek, right arm and right ankle.

http://www.sled.sc.gov/PressReleases.aspx?MenuID=News

ALSO,

Motorcyclist dies from wreck

Authorities have identified Ernest Raynor, 56, of Cross Hill, as the victim of a motorcycle vs SUV wreck Friday night.

The motorcycle Raynor was driving collided with the SUV on Harris Springs Road, a mile north of Cross Hill. Cause of death was blunt force trauma, a coroner’s report said. The wreck victim was not wearing a helmet.

There were no other life-threatening injuries from the 10:20 p.m. collision. The SUV also was driven by a Cross Hill resident, a report said.

This was the 7th fatal wreck in Laurens County this year.

From WLBG on-line:

Store Entry in “Fit of Rage” with Hammer & Pipe