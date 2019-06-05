Home / Breaking News / Burning is alleged

Mon, 05/06/2019 - 10:25am Vic MacDonald
The incidents happened in Dec., 2017, according to a SLED warrant.

Whitten Center resident allegedly burned with a lighter; arrest made - W-Charging Document.

 

Authorities have identified Ivory Dakota Williams, 28, of 203 South Bell St., Clinton, as a suspect in an alleged abuse of a vulnerable adult.

A SLED charge says Williams allegedly burned a victim with a lighter while she was a Whitten Center employee. She was brought to the Johnson Detention Center for booking Monday morning, a report said. 

The suspect was the victim’s caregiver. A report said the victim had injuries to his left cheek, right arm and right ankle.

 

ALSO,

 

Motorcyclist dies from wreck

 

Authorities have identified Ernest Raynor, 56, of Cross Hill, as the victim of a motorcycle vs SUV wreck Friday night.

The motorcycle Raynor was driving collided with the SUV on Harris Springs Road, a mile north of Cross Hill. Cause of death was blunt force trauma, a coroner’s report said. The wreck victim was not wearing a helmet.

There were no other life-threatening injuries from the 10:20 p.m. collision. The SUV also was driven by a Cross Hill resident, a report said.

This was the 7th fatal wreck in Laurens County this year.

 

From WLBG on-line:

 

 

Store Entry in “Fit of Rage” with Hammer & Pipe

Monday, May 6, 2019

A hammer-wielding woman allegedly disturbed the peace Friday night. Laurens City Police made an arrest following the incident, placing a suspect in the detention center in the early Saturday morning hours. 22-year-old Taylor Morgan Sloan of an apartment at 219 Independence Avenue, Laurens was charged with Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature.

A warrant citing an investigation of Sgt. Sellers indicates that on May 3rd Ms. Sloan committed Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature by entering a business establishment at 1013 North Harper Street in a fit of rage, wielding a hammer and a pipe. The warrant states she entered with the intent of assaulting two customers within the store. It further states that this occurred in the presence of numerous innocent bystanders at the North Harper Street location.

With a cash or surety bond set at $5,000, Taylor Morgan Sloan remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.

 

Assault by Auto in Dollar General Parking Lot

Monday, May 6, 2019

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Friday arrested 23-year-old Amber Nicole Kirby of 3154 Bramlett Church Road, Gray Court. She was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Malicious Damage. The assault warrant cites an investigation of Deputy Garrison as indicating that on April 28th Ms. Kirby assaulted a victim by attempting to run over her with a vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot at 9032 Highway 14, Gray Court. A second warrant states that on April 28th Kirby kicked a dent into the driver’s side door of a 2014 Honda Civic that belonged to another victim. Amber Nicole Kirby was released from detention Saturday morning on posting of bonds totaling $7,087.

 

 

Fist to the Face April 28th

Monday, May 6, 2019

Clinton Police arrested a city resident Saturday for an alleged domestic assault in town the last day of April. 28-year-old Marquis Asyaquan McGowan of 183 Cypress Street, Clinton was charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree. A warrant alleges McGowan struck a woman in her face with a closed fist. This allegedly occurred April 30th at 183 Cypress Street, while the victim’s two minor children were present. The warrant states he and the victim have formerly lived together.

Marquis McGowan remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning with a cash or surety bond set at $2,500.

 

SLED REPORT:

 

NEWBERRY WOMAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OF HIGH AND AGGRAVATED NATURE, OTHER CHARGES

 

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division Friday arrested a Newberry woman in connection with March 3, 2019 incident in which her vehicle repeatedly struck another vehicle driven by her husband while children and another adult were in the vehicle.

Heather Nicole Collins, 25, was charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, two counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child and one count of Malicious Injury to Private Property.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Collins was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

 

 

 

 

