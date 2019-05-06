Burned out family needs a house

Fund set up to assist deputies, family; BBQ benefit June 29 --- THEY REALLY NEED A HOUSE

The law enforcement officers of Laurens and Newberry counties are rallying behind two deputies and their five children who have lost their home.

Adam Tesenair, a Laurens County deputy, and wife Amanda Carter, a Newberry County deputy, lost their residence to a fire last Sunday. This is the GoFundMe address to provide assistance: www.gofundme.com/officers-lose-home-to-fire

Gift cards and clothing can be donated at the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, 216 West Main St., Laurens, and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 550 Wilson Rd., Newberry.

South State Bank has an account designated "Tesenair Family Benefit" for those who want to help that way.

These are needed clothing sizes:

Children - boys age 5, size 7 (boys); girl age 7, size 10/12 (women's); boy age 7, size 6 (boys); girl age 10, XL women's shirts and size 14 pants; boy age 10, size 10 (boys).

Adults - male 3XL shirts and 2XL pants; female size 12 pants and large shirts.

The gofundme has raised $6,215 of a $10,000 goal.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said TODAY (June 5th) the family really needs a house, since furniture donations already have started. STATEMENT:

"The outpouring of support for our Deputy and the Laurens County Deputy that lost their worldly belongings to fire has been overwhelming. They are both humbled and appreciative. Our community and people from all over the state of South Carolina have been phenomenal. The loss of one's belongings and memories are incomprehensible. On behalf of the family, I extend to you our deepest gratitude and respect. We continue to take in gift cards to help them and Biggy Boys Bar-B-Que will be having a fund raiser for them on 29 June. Please see us for tickets if you want a huge bar-b-que take home dinner. Unfortunately they still have not secured a place to live so they have no place to put the generous offerings of furniture. If anyone has any ideas about somewhere they could live, please send us an IM. Again THANK YOU for the support."