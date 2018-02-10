Home / Breaking News / A Burden - Book, Film, On Today Show

A Burden - Book, Film, On Today Show

Tue, 10/02/2018 - 12:09am Vic MacDonald

Rev. David Kennedy was interviewed Oct. 1 on the Today Show with Megyn Kelly about his relationship with former Klansman Michael Burden, and the infamous Redneck Shop in the former Echo Theater in downtown Laurens. Burden, the author of a book about the situation, and the director of the film "Burden" also were interviewed. The movie has debut to positive reviews at The Sundance Film Festival. Through a series of circumstances, Kennedy now owns the Redneck Shop, and there is a GoFundMe campaign to renovate it into a community center teaching racial tolerance. This is the Today Show segment.

