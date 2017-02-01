Building on speculation

Spec building near Clinton will be only Class A Industrial Park building in county

On June 27, the City of Clinton took a major step forward in its latest effort to rebuild the city’s economic base, left in a downturn by the collapse of the textile industry.

By the end of 2016, a 75,000 square foot spec building was under construction, as the only large, vacant building in a Class A Industrial Park in Laurens County.

“We had one,” said Jon Coleman, executive director of the Laurens County Development Corporation. “But it became a little place called ZF (Transmission Gray Court, more than 2,000 employees).”

“This opens 700 acres, millions of square feet of space and potentially thousands of jobs,” said John Montgomery, representing Pacolet Miliken Enterprises. “My great-great-grandfather, Mercer Silas Bailey, was one of the founding fathers of this community, so I certainly have a very strong connection to Clinton, as does Pacolet Milliken, and we will continue to make investments in this community.”

Pacolet Miliken Enterprises was founded by Roger Milliken to facilitate development of the land his companies acquired through the years. At one time, Milliken was the largest landowner in Laurens County.

Montgomery said Milliken’s leadership and vision “make properties like this available.”

Groundbreaking for the I26 Commerce Park on Hwy 72, where the spec building is located, was held in June. The 150,000 square foot pad for the building joined a 100,000 square foot pad already constructed. A road into the Commerce Park opened a 700-acre tract to development.

Partners in the new Industrial Park include Pacolet Milliken, the real estate firm that owns the land along with Santee Cooper, Laurens Electric, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Laurens County Development Corporation, says the city’s economic development website, advantageclintonsc.com.

The Commerce Park has 786.92 acres - 731.0 acres north of Hwy 72 and 55,83 acres south of Hwy 72. The physical address is 20100 SC Hwy 72, Clinton.

Clinton Corporate Center I and II are closer to the city, and the Clinton Hwy 56 Industrial Site has 118.5 acres which are .44 miles from I-26.

The Commerce Park north property is 2.80 miles from I-26, and 172 miles from the Port of Charleston, the website says. The Commerce Park south property is .28 mile from I-26.