Building for the I-26 Corridor

BUSINESS - Marlboro Development Team, Inc. To Develop 100,440 Square Foot Speculative Industrial Facility in Newberry County

Spartanburg - Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) announces the development of a new 100,440 square foot speculative industrial building in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park in Newberry County.

The 462-acre industrial park is located on State Hwy 773 near the intersection of I-26 (exit 82) and is only seven miles from Samsung’s new $350 Million home appliance manufacturing facility. Other companies in the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park include MM Technics, a German manufacturer of automotive parts; and SWM International Inc., a manufacturer of engineered papers.

Scheduled for delivery in Q4 2019 and located on an 18-acre site within the park, the new facility will feature pre-cast concrete construction, 32’6” clear height, 50’ x 54’ column spacing with a 60’ x 54’ loading bay, up to 15 dock doors, clerestory windows, and expansion capability to 200,000 square feet.

“This new development represents a true partnership between Newberry County, Newberry Electric Cooperative, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and MDT,” said Newberry County Council Chairman, Henry Livingston, III. “Newberry County is excited to have this new industrial facility to offer the many economic development prospects considering our county and we appreciate MDT’s involvement and expertise.”

“Newberry Electric Cooperative appreciates our responsibility to make the lives of our members and the community in which we serve a better place,” said Keith Avery, President & CEO of Newberry Electric Cooperative, Inc. “We believe providing hope for a better tomorrow is the cornerstone for any successful economic development initiative and we are confident we have the best partner in MDT to aid us in creating jobs and opportunity for our citizens.”

“MDT has a staff of professionals who’ve worked in both public sector economic development and private sector real estate development and we found their appreciation for a public/private partnership to be just what we needed,” said Wayne Adams, Administrator of Newberry County. “Economic development is hard work, but it’s days like today that make years of relationship building and investments in infrastructure worth the toil.”

“We are pleased to work with such great partners, and we thank Newberry County and Newberry Electric Cooperative for their trust in MDT,” says William L. Fleming Jr., President & CEO of Marlboro Development Team. “Most of all we would like to thank the County and the Co-op for their leadership and vision to grow the area they serve.”

About Marlboro Development Team, Inc.

Marlboro Development Team is a South Carolina based real estate developer focused on single tenant build-to-suits, value-add acquisitions, and strategic investments throughout the United States. The senior management of MDT has a proven track record of 100+ years of development experience with successful delivery of over 10 million square feet across a broad spectrum of development projects including industrial, retail, and commercial.