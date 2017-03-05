Budget starts Clinton City Council meeting

For the first time in 9 years, Clinton City Council will have a meeting without City Manager Frank Stovall, when it convenes May 8th.

Stovall's last day is May 5, as he transitions into a new job in Virginia. Public Works Director Dale Satterfield will serve as Interim City Manager, and will be in that post for the Monday council meeting. At 4 pm, council discuss its next fiscal year's budget. Then, at 6 pm, it will convene in the normal monthly meeting. Council usually meets the 1st Monday of the month, but changed to the 2nd Monday this morning.

Open to the public under the SC Freedom of Information Act, the 4 pm budget meeting and the 6 pm council meeting will be in the PS Bailey City Council Chamber, MS Bailey Municipal Center, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton. Anyone who wants to address the council on any topic, at the 6 pm meeting, must register before the meeting starts.

Council will consider proclamations: May as ALS Awareness Month, Historic Preservation Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, and National Military Appreciation Month; May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day; May 7-13 as Drinking Water Week; May 1-5 as Teacher Appreciation Week; May 21-27 as National Public Works Week.

Council will make these recognitions: Clinton Middle Science Olympiad Team and Clinton High Science Olympiad Team (both SC champions), and Clinton Middle School Academic Team (2017 SC Academic Champion). Members will consider a Main Street South Carolina presentation, and a presentation by Lawrence Flynn (Pope Flynn), and matters related to city financial policies.

First reading of an ordinance to suspend the blue laws will be considered, along with search for a new city manager and transfer of 5 acres to the Clinton Economic Development Commission. Council will consider zoning and annexation matters (referred by Planning Commission) including a tract on Hwy 72 between I-26 and Clinton High School.

Council will consider authorizing Satterfield to buy a knuckle boom loaders and a dump body, and will consider 1st reading of a FY17-18 Budget Ordinance. The city manager's report will cover:

--South Broad Street project;

--Clinton Mill Community CDBG project;

--Downtown Beautification efforts;

--March of Dimes fund-raising efforts.

Committees, the city attorney, mayor and council members may give reports, prior to adjournment.