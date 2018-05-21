Budget discussions continue

Budget discussions for FY19 will follow Tuesday night's regular meeting of the Laurens County Council.

The meeting will be at 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public. The council is hammering out details of a new budget that, with small tax increases for the General Fund and Emergency Medical Services, could add $1.80/year in taxes to a residence assessed at $100,000; businesses and second-home owners pay more.

No tax increase has been approved, yet, however.

At tomorrow evening's meeting, council will consider 3rd (final) reading and public hearing to a solar farm, Project Yorkshire; 2nd reading to an ordinance keeping 23% of the Local Option Sales Tax revenue for the general fund (permissible under state law); 2nd reading to rescind probate fees ordinance #482, and 2nd reading of a new probate fees ordinance.

Council will conduct a swearing in for new animal control officers. There will be 15 minutes for public comments (register at the podium before the meeting starts), and council members' comments. The council will have an executive session to discuss three matters (no action can be taken in closed session).

The 2018-19 budget session #4 will start about 6:15 pm.