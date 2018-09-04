Budget is county council's main focus

Thirteen departments and issues involving the $22M Laurens County budget are up for discussion Tuesday evening.

The County Council will conduct a budget meeting after adjournment of its regular meeting, set for 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. A proposed ordinance to allow a public vote on Sunday alcohol sales in the unincorporated (not cities and towns) portion of Laurens County IS NOT on the agenda. The regular meeting and the budget meeting are open to the public.

In its regular meeting, the council will discuss a resolution and ordinance for Project Yorkshire, a solar farm of at least $35M investment but no additional jobs (after construction), and a resolution of support for the Foster Grandparents Program. There will be a time for public comments and council members' comments.

The budget session (time 6 pm approximate) will focus on these items: Insurance and benefits, phone audit; administration, assessor, auditor, county council, finance, human resources, treasurer, treasure special revenue fund, registration/election, purchasing/vehicle maintenance, county attorney, and information technology.

The Laurens County Council regular meetings are scheduled the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month, at 5:30 pm in Laurens.