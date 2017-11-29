Bring Toys to Clinton Christmas Parade

Look for Clinton High School Army JROTC Cadets in the Christmas Parade - and give them toys.

At this Saturday's Clinton Christmas Parade, cadets will be walking the route with bags to collect new toys. These wrapped, unused toys are donated to the Clinton Family YMCA and Clinton Department of Public Safety holiday toy drive. People who wish to donate can come to the edge of Broad Street, as they are watching the parade, and give toys to a cadet.

The parade is this Saturday, 10 a.m. in uptown Clinton (line-up in Nov. 29 Clinton Chronicle; revised line-up will be on this website Dec. 1).

This is an annual community outreach of the Clinton High JROTC (pictured here during the school's Veterans' Day observance). Donation of the new toys by the Corps of Cadets will be made next week.

