Briefly: Yearbook benefit Tuesday

Yearbook, Clinton High, night set for Zaxby’s

The Clinton High School Yearbook staff will have a fund-raising night at Zaxby’s restaurant in Clinton on Tuesday.

A portion of restaurant proceeds from 5 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 will go to the yearbook fund. Zaxby’s is at 18926 Hwy 72E., Clinton (near I-26). A free yearbook will be a special prize available for those attending.

Scholarship for Career Success

Piedmont Technical College, Family Footprint and other organizations are partnering to provide 100 qualified parents in the Laurens area with Advanced Manufacturing Certifications.

Anyone interested can attend information sessions on Mondays, 9 a.m. at SC Works in the Laurens Library, and 1 p.m. at the Piedmont Tech Higher Education Center, Professional Park behind GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

The Advanced Manufacturing Program includes WorkKeys, OSHA, MSSC and Six Sigma Certifications, paid work experience, hands-on training, free child care, employment placement support and individual success planning with a career coach. Qualifications are 18 or older with children 13 and younger, Laurens County resident, meet income guidelines, eligible to work in the United States, and willingness to work hard. There are 100 openings available.

For more info, contact Katasha at 864-962-3460 pr katasha@familyfootprint.org.

Workshop for finger spelling

A "Meeting the Deaf: Finger Spelling Workshop" will be held on Tuesdays at the USC Union-Laurens location in room 112.

Beginning Feb. 28 and continuing through March 21, the workshop will be from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The USC location is at 507 N. Harper St., Laurens. Cost is $40 per person.

Topics will include deaf history and culture, fingerspelling - alphabet and numbers, everyday common conversation signs, specific work related vocabulary signs, and ADA law.

Community CPR training is Saturday

A free Citizens CPR Training program will be held Saturday in Clinton.

Three training sessions are scheduled at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at the Clinton Community Building (next to the Department of Public Safety). The public is invited to participate in this life-saving training program.

The training is offered by R Taylor’s Integrated Services LLC, in Columbia, which provides American Red Cross Health and Safety Training.

The training company has certifications by the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association. For more information, e-mail: Rtay1950@aol.com.