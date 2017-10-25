Breast Cancer Awareness at The Women's Health Center

Dr. McKinley outlines current and future detection, treatments of breast cancer

While it is a “common cancer,” a leading physician treating breast cancer says it is remains “an uncommon diagnosis” for most women.

Studies show 1 in 8 women will contract the disease sometime in their life. But that statistic also means 7 in 8 women will not experience the disease.

“It is a matter of IF for most women,” said Dr. Brian McKinley, surgical oncology, GHS Cancer Institute and Breast Health Center. He was the featured speaker Oct. 17 at the Cancer 101 awareness program at the GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital Women’s Life Center.

Even with that 1 in 8 statistic, there are 250,000 invasive cases each year and about 50,000 which are non-invasive. McKinley said 40,000 women a year die of breast cancer, a disease which also can affect men.

Early diagnosis dramatically increases the cure rate, McKinley said. He outlined ways to increase early diagnosis and treatment in a talk titled “The Latest in Breast Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Technology.” The Cancer 101 awareness seminars are presented by the Laurens County Cancer Association and sponsored by the Greenville Health System, Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

“Surgery is most important for a cure,” McKinley said. “At GHS, it is multi-discipline. We assemble a team from the beginning. This includes an oncology nurse navigator, and I tell patients, ‘This is the most important person you will meet that day (when the team assembles for a patient-family consultation).’”

Breast cancer detection and surgery used to - and in some cases still does - involve a wire inserted into the breast. McKinley said GHS is getting better outcomes now with the Savi Scout detection system. Using radar, it helps with localization of the cancerous tissue and more precisely targets what the surgeon should remove.

“The technology is 3 1/2 years old, and we have been doing it since May,” McKinley said. “We also know that breast cancer patients need social and emotional support. We take the approach, ‘They are survivors from the beginning. They are ours from the beginning.’”

The GHS Cancer Institute and Breast Health Center approach grew from Moving On, an oncology re-hab program. “We find out who is high risk, and pay a little more attention to them. The program is about risk reduction.”

GHS also supports a Bio-repository Project, keeping cancers of all kinds on hand for research into genetic changes that drive the tumors. “Something is causing these good cells to act like bad cells,” the physician said.

The GHS Cancer Institute also uses Hologic 3D Mammography, which McKinley said is less invasive than other breast imaging. Post-surgery, Institute personnel also can discuss with the patient artificial implants and tissue-based reconstructions.

McKinley said the future of breast cancer detection and treatment lies in cutting-edge technologies being studied by GHS. These include optical image tests, molecular breast imaging, positron emission mammography, electrical impedance imaging, and elastography.

GHS physician says the “feel sorry” attitude is gone from cancer treatment

The days of feeling sorry for people who have cancer are over, a physician told people attending a Cancer 101 awareness program at GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brian McKinley said, “We felt sorry for people with cancer - oh, let them do what they want, let them eat what they want. That’s wrong. When people do less, they gain weight. Now we know that exercise helps control weight, and that is a real benefit. Your cancer reoccurrence is lower (with a healthy lifestyle).”

That “feeling sorry” attitude came about when it seemed that cancer, for most people, was a death sentence.

Now, the “fight back” detection and treatment is all about - if not a cure - at least a non-reoccurrence and longer life. What causes cancer is still illusive, but McKinley said research shows, “All cancer is related to bad genes.”

McKinley works in surgical oncology at Greenville Health System Cancer Institute and Breast Health Center. He spoke Oct. 17 to a Cancer 101 event; a flyer says, “This event is open to everyone: those battling cancer, those that are caregivers, and those that are healthy but want to learn more about cancer. Knowledge is power.”

This awareness event was held in recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In addition to McKinley’s talk, participants received information about “The Best in Breast Health, Breast Health Program of Greenville Health System.”

The booklet says, “The GHS Breast Health Program is the first in the Upstate to be accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, meeting strict standards for leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement.”

The information says, in the “Not for Women Only” section, “Breast cancer occurs mainly in women - and this brochure primarily addresses women - but be aware that men can get it, too. Men have breast tissue, and they can develop breast cancer. Like all cells of the body, a man’s breast duct cells can undergo cancerous changes.”

Every woman needs to find a doctor with whom she is comfortable, have regular yearly checkups, and decide with her physician when she needs to have breast exams, the booklet says. These exams could include screening mammograms.

Breast self-exams, clinical breast exams and screening mammograms are outlined in the section titled “Every woman holds the keys to breast health.”

The booklet says, “A screening mammogram is used to look for breast disease in women who have no symptoms. A diagnostic mammogram is used to diagnose breast disease in women or men who have symptoms or have an abnormal screening mammogram. During a diagnostic mammogram, more pictures will be taken to carefully study the breast condition.”

Magnetic Resonance Imaging also is available for breast cancer diagnosis; and when the diagnosis is cancer, the patient is placed into the care of the Breast Cancer Multidisciplinary Center.

The booklet says, “A nurse navigator is available to the patient and the patient’s family to answer questions throughout the entire course of treatment and recovery. ... Patients have access to the Center for Integrative Oncology and Survivorship, which includes survivorship care, oncology rehabilitation and genetic, nutrition and psychosocial counseling.”

Mammogram: Laurens County Medical Campus, 22725 US Hwy 76E, Laurens; Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.; Friday, 8-11:30 a.m.

Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, P.O. Box 6, Clinton, SC 29325.