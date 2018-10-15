REGISTER NOW: Think Pink Luncheon will be Oct. 23

Think Pink, the area’s largest breast cancer awareness celebration, is designed with every woman in mind offering the latest information about good breast health, the benefits of 3D Mammography, and a heartfelt reflection of a local breast cancer survivor and her road to recovery.

Think Pink Luncheon Celebration will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Women’s Life Center, Laurens County Memorial Hospital at noon.

This is a FREE event that includes a delicious lunch, guest presentations, information about breast health, healthcare resources and cancer risk reduction, and a prize for the Best Dressed Guest in Pink.

“Our 2018 Think Pink Luncheon Celebration will be time well spent offering a packed program with a lot of fun and fellowship,” Jamie Adair, GHS Community Relations and event coordinator said. “All guests are encouraged to WEAR PINK in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a prize awarded to the person that best displays the spirit! “

The luncheon will kick off with “The Latest in Breast Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Technology,” presented by Dr. Brian McKinley, GHS Surgical Oncology, GHS Cancer Institute and Breast Health Center.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Clinical Officer of the Southern Region and former Department Chair for GHS Radiology, will share “3D Mammography Close to Home” and will explain the technology and statistics of this new service offered at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Finally, guest speaker Susan Tallman, breast cancer survivor, will open her heart and share her story of breast cancer survivorship.

The luncheon and presentations are offered FREE of charge but because space is limited, registration is required. Register today by emailing jadair@ghs.org or online at www. ghs.org/events (Hit link on calendar to registration form).