BREAKING: A prank gets out of hand

INCIDENT REPORT, SENIORS WHO PARTICIPATED WILL BE ALLOWED TO GRADUATE: Clinton High School sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage, mainly to computers, when 15 seniors and one young person not a student at Clinton High School entered the building following an unauthorized “Prank Night” outside the school last Thursday. All of the 15 seniors are 18 years old and could face criminal charges as adults.

A Clinton Department of Public Safety report (below) puts the estimated damage cost at $2,200. It says profanity and gang graffiti was painted on walls and doors.

CHS Principal Maureen Tiller said the school had provided guidelines for the annual Prank Night to unofficially allow seniors who wanted to toilet paper and other “pranks” certain outside areas of the campus. The students understood they would have to clean up everything they did the next day, Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said.

Tiller said about 30 students were at that event witnessed by teachers and others inside the building.

After that event, when teachers, administrators and most of the students had left, 15 students entered the building through an unlocked window and damaged a classroom and other interior areas.

O’Shields said baby powder, syrups and baby oil were among the things poured on and into computers and other electronics.

Tiller was informed of the damage at 2:15 a.m., he said.

O’Shields said the school has a list of students that officials are pretty certain were involved. The students will be suspended, the superintendent said. He said he will also recommend criminal charges be filed by the Clinton Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the vandalism.

“They didn’t follow the rules,” O’Shields said. “We were very clear. Do not go into the building. This kind of nonsense has to stop.”

He said CHS teachers were sent an email informing them of the damage and a number of teachers showed up by 6 a.m. on Friday to being cleaning up the damage the students did.

Tiller said the students have been disciplined according to the student handbook and board policy. She said the seniors will be allowed to graduate May 31 as long as restitution is made prior to then.