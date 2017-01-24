BREAKING NEWS: Lake Greenwood water agreement is final

RIGHT NOW: the LCWSC board just approved a water withdrawal agreement with Greenwood County related to Lake Greewood - the board chairman calls it "an historic occasion."

Eighteen months of negotiation has come to fruition with the agreement approved by Greenwood County Council Jan. 3 and the LCWSC board today (Jan. 24). The board met this morning at its Laurens office and spent 35 minutes in executive session to discuss final details of the agreement. The water withdrawal comes with the blessing of Greenwood County, which owns Lake Greenwood, and Santee Cooper , which has oversight of all navigable rivers in South Carolina and how those rivers are dammed for electric power. Lake Greenwood is formed by a hydro-electric dam at Buzzard's Roost.

LCWSC will apply for federal and state permits to withdraw 9 million gallons of water per day, expandable to 18 million gpd, and eventually to 22 million gdp, if that capacity is ever needed. The commission plans to spend $30 million developing a water system stemming from land it already owns on Lake Greenwood.

"We are grateful for the support of Greenwood County Council and Laurens County Council in this endeavor," LCWSC Board Chairman Ted Davenport said. "This is a working relationship between thge two counties."

The water intake agreement now goes for official approvals by FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) and SC DHEC (Department of Health & Environmental Control). While thise permits are pending, LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field said the commission's engineers will "dig deep into the technical side of this project."

Field said taking water from Lake Greenwood and distributing water throughout Laurens County - especially the southwestern area near Clinton and Cross Hill - enhances the supply of clean drinking water for residential, business and industrial customers through the next 50 years - and beyond.