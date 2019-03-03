Breakfast, Program & Prayer

MONDAY MORNING - The 41st Annual Clinton Family YMCA Youth Prayer Breakfast

March 4 – 8, 2019

BROAD St. UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

6:45 am Cunningham Center – BREAKFAST

7:10 am Sanctuary - SPEAKERS

The Clinton Family YMCA is offering the 41st Annual Youth Prayer Breakfasts March 4 – 8. The re-vamped event will be held at Broad Street United Methodist Church during 6:45 – 7:50 a.m. daily.

Breakfasts will be provided to School District # 56 High School students, Clinton Middle School students and all participants at no additional charge. Breakfast will be served in the Broad St. United Methodist Church Cunningham Center beginning at 6:45 a.m. during the Prayer Breakfast week. The main speaking event will begin at approximately 7:10 am in the sanctuary at Broad St. The event, as always, is open to the public and the YMCA encourages citizens to attend.

(Breakfast serving line begins at 6:45 a.m. daily)

SETH BUCKLEY-Monday, March 4

Seth is a dynamic Youth Minister and has been with First Baptist Church Spartanburg as Minister of Students since December of 1996. He graduated from Furman University and received his Master of Arts from the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served several churches…all in the great Palmetto state and he is a consultant for the SC Baptist Convention. Seth was born in Mississippi, raised in South Carolina and loves Alabama……Married to an Easley girl, Seth has a beautiful wife Robin, and 4 exciting boys and a beautiful daughter-in-law…Jacob and Sloane, Caleb, Eli, and Micah.

Seth loves sharing the Good News!!

PAUL BUTLER-Tuesday, March 5

"Services that Motivate, Empower, and Entertain"

Paul Butler is an internationally renowned speaker, presenter, instructor, and entertainer. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication with a

concentration in Culture and Communication, as well as an Associate’s

Degree in Criminal Justice. He excels in the areas of motivation, leadership, customer service, and attitude empowerment. During his 27 years of law enforcement, he has been a public servant, training officer, sergeant, crisis negotiator, chief of police, and chief deputy. These opportunities have given him a unique perspective on a vast array of situations and circumstances that many people find themselves in every day. These experiences have helped him to develop the answers to questions and cures to problems most people are facing at work and in life on a continual basis. Paul became the chief of police of the Aynor Police Department at 22 years of age, making him the youngest police chief in the history of South Carolina. Born and raised on a small farm, his parents served as examples of hard work, common sense, personal responsibility, and respect for self and others. This has played heavily in his success in life and within each organization in which he has served.

He believes the power of a positive attitude can take you to the top or help you simply find happiness and pride in the current role you fill. A healthy attitude is often the key to both personal and professional success – this has certainly been the key to Paul’s success. As Chief Deputy of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, he was selected to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 2005 for the 220th Session. This 10-week, executive level course was host to 250 attendees from all 50 states and 29 countries around the world. Paul was selected by his class to be their graduation day speaker alongside then-FBI Director Robert Mueller. He continues to serve as the official Master of Ceremonies for the FBI National Academy Associates during their annual training conferences, which are held throughout North America. To increase his outreach, Paul Butler Presentations was formed and he has been traveling the globe speaking, instructing, and entertaining for all types of groups, organizations, and events. He is consistently one of the highest-rated presenters on the market today and comes with strong references and a list of past and future exciting events.

"Leadership for a Lifetime: How the Past Prepares Us for the Future"

This motivational presentation will cover what it takes to be a good professional and highlight the power of being a good person. He will illustrate how to take individual talents and apply them to the group setting to make an unstoppable and productive team. It is his belief that the ability to lead is present in everyone, regardless of their rank in an organization or irrespective of their situation in life. There are common characteristics that respected people and effective leaders share - most of these traits are developed by the individual rather than through the position they hold. This presentation will cover some of these most important leadership traits, as well as how each individual can use the lessons of yesterday to overcome the challenges of today and capitalize on the opportunities of tomorrow.

What was stated about Paul Butler:

“I’ve been a police officer for 17 years, the last two as a patrol sergeant. I’ve been a Christian for 40 years, the last 5 being the most profound. I’ve rarely if ever experienced anything like your presentation. Your thoughts and ideas on leadership and ethics were profound, progressive and life-changing. I haven’t been the same since and I am inspired to lead with a vibrancy and passion, unlike anything I’ve experienced. There was an energy in the room that day that I will never forget. Most would say it’s your charismatic personality, but I believe it’s that and the passion that resonates within you. ... although my time as a law enforcement leader has been limited, having experienced your presentation, I can clearly see the road ahead. Thank you again for your honesty and insight.” - Robert Wilson, City of Palm Beach Garden

SHEP SHEPHERD-Wednesday, March 6

One of 15 siblings, growing up Shep endured challenges that most would only encounter through the fictional medium of television. As a result, his transparent, and impactful story has captivated thousands, subsequently leading people to transformed lives in droves.

As a former student-athlete, Shep was blessed to participate on every level of competition. He experienced massive success on the football field, but maintains that his proudest accomplishment was earned in the classroom by being the first in his family to graduate from college. Upon graduation, he was then blessed to train in the National Football League. It was after completing his football career that Shep was propelled into his life’s work of delivering hope through his speaking to audiences around the world. Shep served as an FCA Character coach for seven years, with tenures in Atlanta GA, at the University of Michigan, PITT, and the University of Arizona along the way.

As the Founder and CEO of Keep the Change Inc., Shep now desires to “make plays” off of the field, by making a difference in others’ lives. As a nationally recognized chaplain, inspirational speaker, and character/life coach, Shep conveys this message to all people, regardless of race, gender, denomination, class or age demographic, igniting them to live a life of purpose, and to make every day count. His vision is to see the world of sports dominated by selfless leaders who walk much louder than they talk.

In 2015 Shep founded Shep Inspires LLC, where he took his expertise from working with the top athletes and teams on the planet and developed game changing presentations that have taken the corporate, education, association, and government markets by storm. Moreover, Shep has been unmatched in his ability to deliver real, relevant, and relatable content from the platform for over 12 years now.

His presentations are as relevant as they are timeless. His influence is global. He is one of the leading authorities today on Hope and Transformation. His philosophy is simple: Tough times do not last, Tough people do! He was born in the hood, but he is now reaching the world… He is Mr. C.L. “Shep” Shepherd.

CARL H. SHARPERSON, Jr.-Leadership-Thursday, March 7

Carl Sharperson Jr. is a Leadership Innovation Strategist, speaker, author, and coach. He specializes in taking leaders from mediocre to maximizing their potential in work and personal life. He is passionate about this message because he understands that most people are working at only 50% capacity due to lack of clear leadership, development or job fit. He transforms his audience and coaching clients through his proprietary Sharp Leadership coaching process as well as drawing from his unique experiences the military, Corporate America and entrepreneurship.

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a former United States Marine Corps pilot with a BS in Engineering, Carl documented those experiences in the books Short Rations for Marines and For My Sons and Brothers. Following his service, he went on to hold a number of senior sales and operational positions with Procter and Gamble, Frito Lay, and Colgate Palmolive. In fact, he was the Vice President of Manufacturing for an international sports company, when he felt the tug towards entrepreneurship. He then launched Sharperson’s Executive Leadership in 2000, where his executive clients include: Harley Davidson, GlaxoSmithKline, Sara Lee, BMW, Edward Jones, Houston Independent School District, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, University of North Carolina, and Chick-fil-A, just to name a few.

As a speaker, Carl travels nationally with the Navy's Speaking Bureau, inspiring students to investigate the military training, as well as sharing his message of leadership innovation with colleges, churches, conferences, and corporations. Additionally, Carl partners with the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, NC, as an adjunct trainer, where he specializes in executive coaching, leadership, and organizational development.

Meeting with leaders in various stages of life inspired him to create Sharp Leadership Academy. In the academy, he develops leaders through group coaching, VIP one-on-one coaching, and downloadable resources. His most requested coaching program and speaking topic is focused on Servant Leadership.

Carl recognizes the value of giving back and works on several community and faith-based initiatives, serving as a mentor and a resource to maximize the potential of youth today. Carl and his wife make their home in the upstate of SC, and are proud parents of a son and daughter.

STEVEN EVANS-Friday, March 8

Steven is a product of the inner city of Greenville, SC and a mentee of some of its greatest community leaders. Growing up in some of the more economically challenged neighborhoods of Greenville, but being educated in some of the more affluent communities, Steven embraced an early call to fight for the disenfranchised and the voiceless. He is a pastor, community organizer, consultant, and social justice activist.

The Clinton community knows him as the former pastor of Friendship AME Church and the columnist for The Clinton Chronicle’s “Community Consciousness.”

Steven completed his undergraduate studies at Berea College in Berea, KY and his graduate degree at Southern Wesleyan University in Central, SC. He is an ordained Itinerant Elder in the African Methodist Episcopal church, and in addition to serving as a pastor, he has served as a statistician, conference secretary, conference trustee, and General Conference delegate. Steven has been the chair of the Committee on the State of the Country for the Piedmont Annual Conference of the Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church. Thus, he has been able to facilitate social and political awareness and action in relation to local and national needs. Steven has been voted Best Pastor by the readership of the Clinton Chronicle and Pastor of the Year for the Piedmont Annual Conference of the AME Church. In 2018, he was named one of the Upstate’s Black History Makers for 107.3 JAMZ. Steven, his wife Jessica, and their four daughters currently serve as the senior servant leaders for St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Irmo, SC.