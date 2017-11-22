Home / Breaking News / Breakfast - burnt Oreos for I-385 travelers

Breakfast - burnt Oreos for I-385 travelers

Wed, 11/22/2017 - 9:53am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Original reporting by FOX Carolina

 

What’s For Breakfast - burnt Oreos.

A trailer carrying Oreo snacks crashed and burned this morning on I-385 in northern Laurens County. The SC Highway Patrol reported the 4:30 am crash scene was cleared by 8:30, and just one lane of I-385 N was blocked.

By 8, the truck pulling the burned trailer was moved to the side of the interstate, a report said.

A trailer loaded with snacks caught fire - snacks spilled on the road and shoulder near Hwy 14. No immediate word on what caused the trailer fire. The rear trailer of a dual-trailer rig pulled by a semi-truck caught fire, a report said.

A backhoe was used to clean the roadway and moved the spilled snacks off I-385, as the SC DOT, troopers and firefighters responded to the scene.

 

