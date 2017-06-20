Break-in at pharmacy in Whitmire

BURGLARY AT PHARMACY IN WHITMIRE

The Whitmire Police Department and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary to Roche Pharmacy in Whitmire.

At approximately 12:46am this morning, two men, 1 white male and 1 black male, entered the pharmacy by forcing open the front door. Once inside the men stole prescription medication and other items from inside the store. An inventory is still ongoing and no dollar amount has been placed on the stolen items at this time.

A still photograph of the suspect’s as they enter the store is attached.

Anyone with any information about this burglary should call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222. A substantial reward in being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of these suspects.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing and additional state and federal agencies will be joining the investigation this morning.