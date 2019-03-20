Break-ins, burglaries, assaults, meth, pot and cocaine are charged

Charges Against 2 Clinton Men

Break-ins & Burglaries in February & March

Break-ins and thefts from multiple locations over the past two months were alleged with a Sheriff’s Office arrest yesterday.

25-year-old Justin Hunter Davis of 676 Sparrow Road, Clinton is charged with Trafficking in Meth, two 1st Degree Burglaries, two 2nd Degree Burglaries, two Grand Larcenies and two Petit Larcenies.

Deputy David Staton states that on March 11th Davis was in possession of between 10 and 28 grams of methamphetamine. Also on March 11th, Davis allegedly entered a dwelling on Sparrow Road, Clinton without consent and with intent to commit a crime therein. On entering, he allegedly became armed with firearms taken from the residence. The same day he is accused of entering a dwelling in the 21,000-address range of Highway 72 East, Clinton without consent and with intent to commit a crime He allegedly took property valued at $36,261 from that location. Davis is also accused of stealing a 12-gauge shotgun and a .45 caliber handgun from a victim March 11th.

From last month, Justin Davis is accused of entering a dwelling in the 900-address range of Bush River Road, Clinton on February 16th and becoming armed with a firearm from that residence. He’s also accused of taking a shotgun from that residence.

On February 13th he’s accused of entering a dwelling on Sparrow Road without consent and of taking property valued at $4,000 from that victim.

Justin Hunter Davis was being held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing on his nine charges.

Meth Trafficking & Three Assaults

Clinton Police yesterday charged a local man with multiple drug and assault charges, from investigation of Officer Beamon.

29-year-old Stanley Leroy Reeder III of 203 South Bell Street Circle, Clinton was arrested Monday. He’s now charged with three counts of 3rd Degree Assault along with 2nd Offense Trafficking in Meth, 3rd Offense Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and 2nd Offense Possession of Less than One Gram of Cocaine.

Reeder is accused of having an amount of Crystal Meth in his possession Monday that is prima facia evidence of intent to distribute and has a prior drug conviction. This was at Beech Street at Peachtree Street in Clinton.

He’s also accused of possession marijuana at that location that was packaged in three separate bags, along with a set of digital scales. He’s further accused of having less than one gram of cocaine.

Stanley Reeder is further accused of driving to a South Bell Street address Monday, offering to injure three individuals and stating he was going to kill them.

$1,000 personal recognizance bonds were set on each of the three Assault charges. Cash or surety bonds were set totaling $17,500 on the three drug warrants. Stanley Leroy Reeder III remained in the Johnson Detention Center this morning.