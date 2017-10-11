Boot to the Title

SUNDAY -- Blue Hose Men’s Soccer Will Make First Appearance in Big South Championship

Match Notes: What: Big South Tournament Championship Game

Who: Presbyterian College (6-8-4) at High Point Panthers (10-5-3)

When: Sunday, Nov. 12 – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Vert Stadium – High Point, N.C.

Watch: ESPN3

Follow: GoBlueHose.com

Social Media: @BlueHoseSoccer

- In six seasons of being eligible to play in the Big South Tournament, this is the first championship appearance for the Blue Hose.

- PC made the tournament in 2012, falling to Coastal Carolina in its first game. They made the tournament again in 2016 defeating Liberty 2-1. They would tie Radford in the Semifinals but fail to advance as Radford won the PK’s.

- 2017 marked the second straight season the Blue Hose got into the tournament. PC would defeat Campbell 2-1 in the quarterfinals before once again tying Radford. This time the Blue Hose won the PK’s and have advanced to their first ever Big South Championship game.

- In three appearances the Blue Hose have a 2-1-2 all-time record in the tournament.

Behrend Sets PC Record, Moves up in Conference Record Book:

- On Wednesday night PC goalkeeper Connor Behrend recorded his fifth shutout of the season, breaking his own record of four shutouts in a single season.

- He has nine career shutouts, all over the last two seasons.

- Other areas he leads in the PC record books are goalie minutes played (3851), most wins (13), most ties (7) and career save percentage (.779) he is also second in career saves with 194 currently.

- Having surpassed the minimum 2500 minutes played in goal he now ranks fourth in Big South history in save percentage (.779). With a good enough performance on Sunday he could jump to third as the third place holder has a .780 save percentage.

New Tournament Champions:

- No matter what happens on Sunday the Big South will have a first-time tournament Champion.

- This is Presbyterian’s first trip to the Big South Championship while it will be the fourth trip for High Point, and their first since 2015. 2010 was the last time they were regular season champions until this season.

Blue Hose Team Notes:

- The Blue Hose through the first 18 games have not allowed a team to score more than two goals on them, this is the first time in the Division I era that they have been able to say that.

- PC had only two such seasons prior to that, 2006 (the last season in Division II) and 1988.

- Presbyterian has set a Division I era record for goals scored (23), goals per game (1.28), assists recorded (19), assists per game (1.06) and points scored (65).

- Five players have recorded multiple goals this season while eight more have tallied one goal. Overall 13 different players have contributed a goal to the Blue Hose 23 goals as a team.

- One other player has contributed two assists meaning 14 of the 23 players who have played at some point this season have contributed to the Blue Hose scoring efforts.

- As a team Presbyterian has a 1.11 goals allowed average which is fourth in the Big South, they also have a .784 team save percentage which is second in the conference.

Blue Hose Individual Notes:

- Blue Hose freshman forward Clement Vannier is the team leader in goals with five, he also has two assists for a team high 12 points.

- Vannier’s five goals and 12 points are the most by any freshman in the Big South.

- Sergio Pinto is second on the team in points (10) and leads the team in assists (4).

- Pinto and Andrew Miller-Bell are tied for second in goals scored (3).

- Eight of the 14 players who have recorded a goal or assist on the season are freshmen.

- Behrend leads the team in goal this season as he has played 1524:12 minutes in goal recording a 1.00 goals against average with 65 saves, a .793 save percentage and a 6-6-4 record with five shutouts.

- Behrend is tied-second in the Big South in goals against (1.00), second in save percentage (.793), fourth in shutouts (5), and fifth in saves per game (4.06) and total saves (65).

Scouting the Panthers:

- High Point comes into this championship game with a 10-5-3 record overall and currently have a six game win streak.

- The Panthers have scored 26 goals on the season while holding the opposition to 15 goals. HPU has a .138 shot percentage and they hold their opponents to a .083 shooting percentage.

- Jonathan Bolanos has scored a team high seven goals and has a team high 15 points.

- Ryan Inman leads the team in assists with four.

- High Point is led in goal by the Big South First Team goalkeeper Keegan Meyer who has played 1501:49 minutes in goal posting a 0.78 goals against average with a .797 save percentage.

- EJ O’Keeffe is the third year head coach of High Point, this is the Panthers second Big South Championship appearance in his first three seasons. He is 29-15-14 so far.