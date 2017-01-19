Home / Breaking News / Bookmobile schedule: Jan. 18-24

Bookmobile schedule: Jan. 18-24

Thu, 01/19/2017 - 4:16pm Larry Franklin

 

Laurens County Library

Bookmobile Schedule

Jan. 18-24

 

Wednesday, Jan. 18 - Laurens (Independence Avenue), 3:40-4:05; Laurens (Hilltop Apartments), 4:10-4:25.

Thursday, Jan. 19 - no stops.

Friday, Jan. 20 - no stops.

Monday, Jan. 23 - Laurens (Fairgrounds Village Apartments), 11:00-11:45; Clinton (Whitten Center), 12:30-1:00; Clinton (Glendale Manor Apartments), 2:00-2:15; Clinton (BelleVille Apartments), 2:20-2:35; Joanna (Dollar General), 2:45-4:00.

Tuesday, Jan. 24 - no stops.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

