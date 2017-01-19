Bookmobile schedule: Jan. 18-24
Thu, 01/19/2017 - 4:16pm Larry Franklin
Laurens County Library
Bookmobile Schedule
Jan. 18-24
Wednesday, Jan. 18 - Laurens (Independence Avenue), 3:40-4:05; Laurens (Hilltop Apartments), 4:10-4:25.
Thursday, Jan. 19 - no stops.
Friday, Jan. 20 - no stops.
Monday, Jan. 23 - Laurens (Fairgrounds Village Apartments), 11:00-11:45; Clinton (Whitten Center), 12:30-1:00; Clinton (Glendale Manor Apartments), 2:00-2:15; Clinton (BelleVille Apartments), 2:20-2:35; Joanna (Dollar General), 2:45-4:00.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 - no stops.