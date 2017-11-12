Bookmobile to be dedicated; County Council will meet

TUESDAY: The Laurens County Council will participate in a dedication for the county library's new Bookmobile, then will conduct its only meeting of December, beginning at 4:45 pm tomorrow (Dec. 12).

The new Bookmobile ribbon-cutting will be at the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens, then the council meeting will take place at 5:30 pm in the council chambers. Normally, the council meets the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays each month, the 4th Tuesday meeting has been cancelled because of its proximity to Christmas.

At the meeting, council will discuss posting financial information to its website; employee pay issues of the Clerk of Court's Office; a Hillcrest Square roof replacement - options and schedule; 2nd of 3 required readings for "Project Lime," a solar farm near Princeton; staff at the Magistrate's Office; a nomination for the Henry Laurens Award (council member Stewart Jones to make nomination); County Airport 5-year Plan; marketing the County Professional Park; a Noise Ordinance; preservation work for the Historic Courthouse; and a flooring contract at the DHEC building.

Council will have a closed session discussion of an employment matter (correcting an employee's retirement issue). Anyone who wants to address the council on any subject must register at the podium before the meeting starts. Public Comments will be the 15th issue on the council's Dec, 12 agenda. All meetings of the Laurens County Council and its committees are open to the public under provisions of the SC Freedom of Information Act (as amended, 2017).