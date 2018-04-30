Bond denied for woman, 17, who allegedly left injured infants

LAURENS POLICE UPDATE: Mom Leaves Injured Babies Allegedly to “Go Out”; 2nd Suspect on the Run

Monday, April 30, 2018-WLBG radio on-line: Laurens Police arrested a Fountain Inn female Friday regarding serious injuries to her twin baby boys in Laurens Thursday. 17-year-old Aliyah Tatiana Stewart of 241 Falcon Drive, Fountain Inn was served with two warrants alleging Infliction of Great Bodily Injury on a Child and two other warrants alleging Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

In the Unlawful Conduct warrants, Officer Dillon Sherfield states that on April 26th Ms. Steward placed the two 13-month-old boys at unreasonable risk of harm by willfully neglecting to seek medical treatment for their injuries, which would have caused a reasonable person to seek medical treatment. She then allegedly left the two infant brothers, both displaying injuries, in the care of the co-defendant, in whose care the injuries occurred, so she could “go out” between the hours of approximately 10:30 pm and 3:00 am. This reportedly occurred in an apartment at 218 Spring Street in Laurens.

Warrants charging Ms. Stewart with Infliction of Great Bodily Injury on a Child accuse her with the crime of inflicting great bodily injury or allowing the infliction of great bodily injury to the two 13-month-old children by allowing the two children to remain in the custody of the co-defendant for an extended period of time, after receiving knowledge each child was injured. Each warrant states that once she did check on the child and saw the extent of injuries, she left the child with the co-defendant so she could “go out.”

One child’s injuries reportedly consisted of a skull fracture, along with a broken vessel in the child’s eye described as consistent with possible strangulation. The other infant’s specific injuries were listed as petechial hemorrhaging around the head and neck as well as blisters from burns to the lips.

Bond was denied on all four charges. 17-year-old Aliyah Tatiana Stewart remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.

Update: Child Abuse Case

Laurens Police Department received a call from Laurens County Memorial Hospital in reference to possible child abuse upon two toddlers. After an investigation it was learned that both 13month old toddlers sustained sever contusions, abrasions, hematomas’, and one suffered from a skull fracture. The mother of the toddlers, 17 year old Aliyah Stewart was arrest and charged with Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child x2 and Infliction of Great Bodily Injury Upon a Child X2. Laurens Police Department is currently seeking any information leading to the Arrest of Randy Burnside Jr., Burnside is wanted for Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child x2, and Infliction of Great Bodily Injury Upon A Child x2. He is also wanted for Resisting Arrest from an unrelated incident. This case is still under investigation and more charges could be made.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please call Laurens County Crime Stoppers at 68-CRIME, 911 or Laurens Police Department at 864-984-3532. You can remain anonymous.