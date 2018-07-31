Bond Is denied - twice

According to a Facebook post, bond has been denied again for a Clinton woman accused of felony driving under the influence.

Khelsey Chanta Rice, 38, was arrested in late May and charged in connection with a 2-vehicle wreck in which two women were killed and a third was seriously hurt. Five children in the vehicle Rice was driving were hurt - they were not wearing seat belts when the head-on collision occurred.

According to the post, a circuit judge urged today that this case come to trial sooner rather than later. General Sessions (criminal) court is going on in Laurens this week.

