Bomb threat at Laurens County Memorial Hospital with ARREST

PHOTOS/ARREST: Patients spent about 3 hours under tents today at Greenville Health System, Laurens County Memorial Hospital - a Clinton man allegedly issued a bomb threat.

Authorities identified the suspect as Eric Rico Hill, 29, of 304 Bailey St., Clinton. He was accused of making threatening calls to Palmetto Bone & Joint and GHS Laurens County Memorial Hospital. A threat also was made to the Laurens County Courthouse, and authorities are looking into who allegedly made that threat. The courthouse was evacuated about 2 pm but no explosive device was found, a report said.

GHS issued this statement: "Out of extreme caution, Laurens County Memorial Hospital evacuated its patients and staff this morning after receiving a bomb threat at approximately 9 a.m. The building underwent a preliminary sweep, and no devices were found. An additional sweep by a bomb squad took place. Bomb sniffing dogs were at work. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the bomb threat."

No one from the hospital or the Sheriff's Office was available for a detailed explanation of what happened. GHS was supposed to issue a statement after an in-house debriefing scheduled to start at 1:30 pm.

Forty-six patients were evacuated. At noon, patients started returning to the hospital. There were few critical care patients in the hospital at the time of the bomb threat, an official said. Hospital staff could be seen pushing chairs with wheels back toward the hospital, and assisting ambulatory patients connected to IVs and monitors when the threat was over. Two GHS ambulances left the scene when the threat was cancelled.

There was no immediate word on how the bomb threat was received. Another bomb threat was made today near the Newberry County Memorial Hospital - at Self Memorial, Newberry. A report said people at Palmetto Bone & Laurens, Laurens County, found the threat referencing their Newberry location on their answering machine this morning. Also this week, District 56 officials said 230 students left campus after the 2nd threat in 4 days was found on a girls' bathroom wall, and Laurens District High School had an electrical fire, producing smoke and causing an evacuation.

RELATED:

https://www.newberryobserver.com/news/22671/local-agencies-declare-all-c...