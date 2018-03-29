Home / Breaking News / Bomb threat at Laurens County Memorial Hospital

Bomb threat at Laurens County Memorial Hospital

Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:47am Larry Franklin
By: 
Vic MacDonald

Out of extreme caution, Laurens County Memorial Hospital evacuated its patients and staff this morning after receiving a bomb threat at approximately 9 a.m.

The building has already undergone a preliminary sweep, and no devices were found. An additional sweep by a bomb squad will take place shortly. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the bomb threat.

Forty-six patients have been evacuated. Bomb sniffing dogs are at work now. The patients are under tents in front of the hospital. The bomb search will take some time.

At noon, patients started returning to the hospital.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here