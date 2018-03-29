Bomb threat at Laurens County Memorial Hospital

Out of extreme caution, Laurens County Memorial Hospital evacuated its patients and staff this morning after receiving a bomb threat at approximately 9 a.m.

The building has already undergone a preliminary sweep, and no devices were found. An additional sweep by a bomb squad will take place shortly. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the bomb threat.

Forty-six patients have been evacuated. Bomb sniffing dogs are at work now. The patients are under tents in front of the hospital. The bomb search will take some time.

At noon, patients started returning to the hospital.