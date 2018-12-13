Boiling Water Is Advised

RIGHT NOW: Boil Water Advisory - City of Clinton and Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - WLBG on-line

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for a small area on Clinton’s west side but over a much larger area outside town served with water from Clinton distributed by the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission. The Boil Water Advisory was issued at 11:00 last night, in the event of contamination during repair to a water mainline.

A Clinton facebook post states that a 16-inch water line on Highway 76 West in town had a break in a coupling between two joints of pipe. Repairs were to be made very early this morning, starting at midnight. Water service to effected areas was to be interrupted at that time, with hopes the repair could be made in a short period of time.

Customers in Clinton under the advisory were on the south side of US 76, from the Dollar General into the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs campus and off the highway including all of Clinton Manor and the Clinton Dialysis Center.

The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission also issued a Boil Water Advisory for US 76 to Laurens. Roads off I-385 -southside- include short sections of Fleming Mill Road and Highway 49, and other roads from Curry Road east to Leesville Church Road and Forrest Road. This also includes Holly Grove Church Road and A.B. Jacks Road.

Outside Clinton the Boil Water Advisory includes water customers on Charlotte’s, Milam and Apple Orchard Roads. East of 72, it includes Green Plain Road and a section of Old Milton.

The advisory also includes Customers on Highway 72 from Charlotte’s Road to Lake Greenwood, including inside Cross Hill. East of Cross Hill and Mountville are customers on Mountville Road and its Extension past Highway 560, plus all of Puckett Ferry Road and Watts Bridge Road. Many roads along Lake Greenwood from Ridgewood Harbor and Whitten Road down to Morse Landing at Barnette Road are also in the advisory area.

Customers should boil water vigorously at least one full minute before use. Complete details on the Boil Water Advisory are available on the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission’s Website. This includes a map showing the affected roads and a big list of road sections, listed alphabetically. That website is: www.lcwsc.com