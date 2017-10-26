Boil water advisory is in effect

REPEAL: CITY OF CLINTON – CLINTON DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS LIFTS BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR SOME AREAS PREVIOUSLY NOTIFIED

Due to further investigation and the ability of our personnel to make the adjustments without turning off the water, the Boil Water Advisory will not impact the areas listed below in the City of Clinton.

The water service was not interrupted on Thursday, October 26, in the following areas and these customers DO NOT NEED to boil their water.

Sunset Blvd from Hwy 76 to 2nd Skyland Drive Skyland Drive Napa Way

However, a small section of the line did have to be cut to be repaired and therefore the boil water advisory remains in effect for residents of the following addresses on Skyland Drive Extension - 50, 70, 71, 94, 95, & 139.

For more information contact the Water Treatment Plant at 864.833.7526.

TODAY: BOIL WATER; Residents who live on Sunset Drive from the Hwy 76 entrance to the bridge as well as all residents on Skyland Drive, Skyland Drive Ext., and Napa Way:

Due to an emergency utility situation, City of Clinton water crews will begin work at 6 a.m. to move a 2 inch water main on Skyland Drive Ext.

The adjustments will result in crews having to turn the water off. Crews will hold off turning the water off until 8 after which time repairs may take 1-3 hours and the water will be turned off while the work is being done. When the work is completed and the water is turned back on, the area will be under a boil water advisory for at least 48 hours.

You will receive another notice once the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For questions or concerns please call the Department of Public Works at 833-7520.