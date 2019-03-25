Home / Breaking News / Board to visit MS Bailey Child Development Center

Board to visit MS Bailey Child Development Center

Mon, 03/25/2019 - 11:46am Vic MacDonald

 

Tonight’s District 56 Board of Education meeting will feature a presentation of the MS Bailey Child Development Center.

 

The board meeting, open to the public, will be at 7:30 pm at the Bailey Center, 625 Elizabeth St., Clinton. This is the board’s regular 4th Monday monthly meeting.

The board will present the Spirit of 56 Award and the Friends of 56 Awards. Audience participation, 15 minutes, is agenda item ten. The Superintendent’s Report will focus on Status of Legislation, Status of Federal Budget, and operatiing budget and tax rates for 2019-2020. A financial report and an operations report also will be presented.

The board will take first reading action in Section J Policies (Students), and will consider any action necessary from the executive session.

These are the next board regular meetings:

-- April 22, Clinton Elementary Cafeteria;

-- May 28, Clinton High School Auditorium;

-- June 24, CHS Auditorium, all 7:30 pm.

Other D56 Dates:

-- April 15-19, Spring Break;

-- April 27, 7 pm, Prom - CHS;

-- May 2, 6 pm, Board Budget Workshop - CHS PDR;

-- May 6, 6 pm, Retirement Banquet - CHS;

-- June 5, 7 pm, Graduation - CHS.

 

