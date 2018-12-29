Board talks timetable

Andrew Webb's replacement as Clinton High School football coach was discussed Friday by the District 56 Board of Trustees.

Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields told WLBG radio that a called meeting was held so the board could be informed, and the search process would not have to wait 4 weeks until the board's end of January regular meeting. The board does not have a regular meeting in December. The board heard a timetable for getting new coach hired. The discussion was conducted in closed session.

District 56 dismissed Webb as the Red Devil head football coach after 4 years at the helm. He is a CHS alumnus and former Red Devils quarterback.

PREVIOUS:

The Laurens County School District 56 administration will begin a search for a new Head Varsity Football Coach at Clinton High School, seen on social media: #InWebbWeTrust

According to Dr. David O’Shields, Superintendent, “As we look for our next head coach, we will continue to build upon our proud Red Devil tradition. The district would like to thank Coach Andrew Webb for the hard work and direction he has given to the Laurens 56 athletes over the past four years.”

Coach Webb added, “Clinton is held to one standard when it comes to football and that is competing for championships. Unfortunately in my four years we were not able to do that. I wish our guys nothing but the best moving forward. It has been the honor of my life to lead our Red Devils.” There is not yet a definitive timeline for hiring this position.