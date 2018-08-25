Blue Hose Football is back!

About 100 Presbyterian College football players put pen to schedule to autograph posters for family and friends today.

The annual Fan Day was held on the concourse of Bailey Memorial Stadium. Family members got to interact with the players on the stadium's field, after the team's official picture day. The player in the center is #2 sophomore wide receiver Keith Pearson of Enoree - Woodruff High School.

The Blue Hose will open the 2018 season Sept. 8 at Austin Peay, and have their first home action, 1 pm on Sept. 15.