A Blue Hose Commencement
PC Announces Commencement Activities
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Pharmacy Hooding and Commencement Practice
3:30 p.m. Belk Auditorium
Friday, May 10, 2019
Pharmacy Hooding and Commencement
10 a.m. Belk Auditorium
College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Practice
11 a.m. West Plaza (Rain Plan: Templeton Gym)
College of Arts and Sciences Class of 2019 Farewell Luncheon
12:15 p.m. Alumni Green (Rain Plan: GDH)
Hall of Fame/Wysor Saber Award and ROTC Commissioning Ceremony
2 p.m. Edmunds Hall
The New Highlander Battalion is composed of students from Presbyterian College, Lander University and Newberry College. The newest member of the PC ROTC Hall of Fame will be inducted. Several prestigious awards will be presented to cadets, including the Wysor Saber Award, the Kimberly Hampton Leadership Award, and the Spirit of the Claymore Award. Cadets who receive these awards have distinguished themselves while participating in the ROTC program.
Teacher Induction Ceremony
4 p.m. Neville Hall Kuhne Auditorium
Baccalaureate Service
6 p.m. Belk Auditorium
Commencement Celebration Dinner
7 p.m. Alumni Green (Rain Plan: GDH)
College of Arts and Sciences Senior Party
9 p.m. Bailey Memorial Stadium (Rain Plan: MSY)
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Honorary Degree Breakfast
8 a.m. Harper Center
College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Exercises
10 a.m. West Plaza (Rain Plan: Templeton Gym)
President’s Reception
Alumni Green (Rain Plan: MSY)
Monday, May 13, 2019
Student-Athlete Commencement
9 a.m. Harper Center (more: presby.edu).
ALSO:
