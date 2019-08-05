A Blue Hose Commencement

PC Announces Commencement Activities

Thursday, May 9, 2019

Pharmacy Hooding and Commencement Practice

3:30 p.m. Belk Auditorium

Friday, May 10, 2019

Pharmacy Hooding and Commencement

10 a.m. Belk Auditorium

College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Practice

11 a.m. West Plaza (Rain Plan: Templeton Gym)

College of Arts and Sciences Class of 2019 Farewell Luncheon

12:15 p.m. Alumni Green (Rain Plan: GDH)

Hall of Fame/Wysor Saber Award and ROTC Commissioning Ceremony

2 p.m. Edmunds Hall

The New Highlander Battalion is composed of students from Presbyterian College, Lander University and Newberry College. The newest member of the PC ROTC Hall of Fame will be inducted. Several prestigious awards will be presented to cadets, including the Wysor Saber Award, the Kimberly Hampton Leadership Award, and the Spirit of the Claymore Award. Cadets who receive these awards have distinguished themselves while participating in the ROTC program.

Teacher Induction Ceremony

4 p.m. Neville Hall Kuhne Auditorium

Baccalaureate Service

6 p.m. Belk Auditorium

Commencement Celebration Dinner

7 p.m. Alumni Green (Rain Plan: GDH)

College of Arts and Sciences Senior Party

9 p.m. Bailey Memorial Stadium (Rain Plan: MSY)

Saturday, May 11, 2019

Honorary Degree Breakfast

8 a.m. Harper Center

College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Exercises

10 a.m. West Plaza (Rain Plan: Templeton Gym)

President’s Reception

Alumni Green (Rain Plan: MSY)

Monday, May 13, 2019

Student-Athlete Commencement

9 a.m. Harper Center (more: presby.edu).

