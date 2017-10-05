A Blue Hose Commencement

Presbyterian College schedules 134th Commencement

Hundreds of visitors will come to Clinton this weekend for the 134th Commencement in the history of Presbyterian College.

The College of Arts and Sciences and the Pharmacy School will conduct diploma and hooding ceremonies. Several departments of the college have conducted or will conduct their own honors and commissioning ceremonies. The 2016-17 academic year-end events that already have been held include the April 9, ring ceremony; April 20, Honors Day, and May 6, Hall of Fame/Wysor Saber Award and ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at Mabry-Smith-Yonce Center.

For the Commencement, a student speaker and the Professor of the Year will address the graduating class. PC traditionally conducts an honorary degree conferral during the graduation, as well. This event is staged on the West Plaza lawn, and a President’s Reception is held afterward at the adjoining Alumni Green.

This is the Commencement schedule:

May 9-11

NAPLEX Review for Pharmacy Students

May 11

3:30 p.m.: Pharmacy Hooding and Commencement Practice – Belk Auditorium

7 p.m.: School of Pharmacy P4 Farewell Party – Bailey Memorial Stadium

May 12

10 a.m.: School of Pharmacy Commencement and Hooding Exercises – Belk Auditorium

11 a.m.: College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Practice – West Plaza

12:15 p.m.: Class of 2017 Farewell Luncheon – Alumni Green

4 p.m.: Teacher Induction Ceremony – Edmunds Hall

6 p.m.: Baccalaureate Service – Belk Auditorium

7 p.m.: Graduation Dinner – Bailey Memorial Stadium

9 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences Senior Party – Bailey Memorial Stadium

May 13

10 a.m.: College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Exercises - West Plaza

Presidents’ Reception - Alumni Green

May 15

9 a.m.: Student Athlete Commencement – Harper Center

Commencement Rain Plan: College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Exercises – Templeton Center (tickets). For info from PC website: College of Arts and Sciences Commencement is at 10 a.m Saturday, May 13, outside on the West Plaza. Reserved seating for candidates is on one side of the processional aisle, while seating for faculty, college guests, and those with special needs is on the other. Plenty of open seating is available behind the two reserved areas, in the roadways, and on the lawns near surrounding buildings. Ushers begin distributing programs and assisting with seating at 9 a.m., though many guests arrive earlier. Tickets are needless unless inclement weather necessitates that we hold the ceremony in Templeton Center. In that case, guests will need to use tickets and take their seats by 9:30 a.m. We will release empty seats at 9:45 a.m. to guests without tickets. The Pharmacy School will hold Commencement and Hooding Ceremonies on Friday, May 12, in Belk Auditorium at 10 a.m.

All residence halls and apartments will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.