A Blue Hose Commencement

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 9:22am Vic MacDonald
Presbyterian College welcomes visitors for graduations
PC News on-line
In the May 10 Clinton Chronicle: Commencement schedule, May 12 & 13; Honors Day held April 20; ROTC commissioning May 7; Business students in 94th percentile on assessment; 2016 alums' paper with professors accepted for publication; Academic Dean chosen for leadership academy; Professor McAdams is Prof of the Year, Also, in Sports, PC baseball, softball, football; Big South Champion men's tennis headed to NCAA national tournament.

Presbyterian College schedules 134th Commencement

 

Hundreds of visitors will come to Clinton this weekend for the 134th Commencement in the history of Presbyterian College.

The College of Arts and Sciences and the Pharmacy School will conduct diploma and hooding ceremonies. Several departments of the college have conducted or will conduct their own honors and commissioning ceremonies. The 2016-17 academic year-end events that already have been held include the April 9, ring ceremony; April 20, Honors Day, and May 6, Hall of Fame/Wysor Saber Award and ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at Mabry-Smith-Yonce Center.

For the Commencement, a student speaker and the Professor of the Year will address the graduating class. PC traditionally conducts an honorary degree conferral during the graduation, as well. This event is staged on the West Plaza lawn, and a President’s Reception is held afterward at the adjoining Alumni Green.

This is the Commencement schedule:

May 9-11

NAPLEX Review for Pharmacy Students

May 11

3:30 p.m.: Pharmacy Hooding and Commencement Practice – Belk Auditorium

7 p.m.: School of Pharmacy P4 Farewell Party – Bailey Memorial Stadium

May 12

10 a.m.: School of Pharmacy Commencement and Hooding Exercises – Belk Auditorium

11 a.m.: College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Practice – West Plaza

12:15 p.m.: Class of 2017 Farewell Luncheon – Alumni Green

4 p.m.: Teacher Induction Ceremony – Edmunds Hall

6 p.m.: Baccalaureate Service – Belk Auditorium

7 p.m.: Graduation Dinner – Bailey Memorial Stadium 

9 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences Senior Party – Bailey Memorial Stadium

May 13

10 a.m.: College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Exercises - West Plaza

Presidents’ Reception - Alumni Green

May 15

9 a.m.: Student Athlete Commencement – Harper Center

Commencement Rain Plan: College of Arts and Sciences Commencement Exercises – Templeton Center (tickets). For info from PC website: College of Arts and Sciences Commencement is at 10 a.m Saturday, May 13, outside on the West Plaza. Reserved seating for candidates is on one side of the processional aisle, while seating for faculty, college guests, and those with special needs is on the other. Plenty of open seating is available behind the two reserved areas, in the roadways, and on the lawns near surrounding buildings. Ushers begin distributing programs and assisting with seating at 9 a.m., though many guests arrive earlier. Tickets are needless unless inclement weather necessitates that we hold the ceremony in Templeton Center. In that case, guests will need to use tickets and take their seats by 9:30 a.m. We will release empty seats at 9:45 a.m. to guests without tickets. The Pharmacy School will hold Commencement and Hooding Ceremonies on Friday, May 12, in Belk Auditorium at 10 a.m.
All residence halls and apartments will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Five cadets at Presbyterian College were commissioned from the Highlander Battalion Army ROTC program on Saturday, May 7. In addition, retired Col. Arthur G. Maxwell Jr., class of 1973, was inducted into the Presbyterian College ROTC Hall of Fame. Maxwell graduated from Presbyterian College with a Bachelor of Arts in history. His first assignments were to the 9th Infantry Division at Fort Lewis, Wash., where he served as a Company Executive Officer, Forward Area Signal Center Platoon Leader, and Division Wire Officer. He next moved to Germany where he was the Assistant S3 for the 102d Signal Battalion and then Commander for the 232d Signal Company.  His next assignment was as an Organizational Effectiveness Staff Officer at Fort Gordon, Ga., and then as the Chief of the Leadership Department of the Air Land Battle Division, where he was responsible for teaching all officers in the Signal Leadership Department. Maxwell moved to Augsburg, Germany where he served as the Executive Officer of the 69th Signal Battalion.  After this assignment, he moved to Fort Ritchie, Md., where he was a Project Officer for the 7th Signal Command and then Commander 1111th Signal Battalion.  Maxwell’s education includes a bachelor’s in history as well as a Master of Arts in organization development from the Naval Postgraduate School. The ROTC program at Presbyterian College began in 1919 as one of the first programs in the country. The College’s Hall of Fame was established in 1988 to honor distinguished ROTC graduates; 34 outstanding alumni have been inducted into the hall of fame. The Captain Kimberly Hampton Leadership Award was presented to Lee-Ann Salim, a junior from East Islip, N.Y. The Hampton Leadership Award honors and commemorates Captain Kimberly Hampton’s achievements at Presbyterian College, her service to the country, and her ultimate sacrifice given in Iraq on Jan. 2, 2004 when her OH-58 Kiowa Warrior Helicopter was shot down near Fallujah. The Wysor Saber was awarded to Merck Coleman, a Lander University senior from Six Mile. The Wysor Saber is presented annually to the top graduating cadet from the ROTC program. Colonel Robert E. Wysor presented the first saber in 1932. Wysor served in World War I and World War II, earning the Silver Star and the Legion of Merit in combat. For eight years between the wars, he ran the ROTC program at Presbyterian College.            

