Blitzing to have smoke detectors in every house

CLINTON FIRE DISTRICT TO CONDUCT SMOKE ALARM BLITZ

Clinton Fire, the City of Clinton, South Carolina State Fire, and the Palmetto SC Region of the American Red Cross are teaming together to conduct a smoke alarm blitz to ensure every home in the Clinton Fire District has working smoke alarms, on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

In order to make certain enough requested smoke alarms are on hand, citizens who would like to obtain free smoke alarms should sign up to receive them on the City’s website, www.cityofclintonsc.com or the City of Clinton Facebook page.

Citizens will also be able to sign up during a visit to the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center or the Clinton Fire Department. The deadline to register is Wednesday Feb. 13.

“Pre-registering allows our staff time to preplan the installation process,” Clinton Fire Department Chief Phillip Russell said. “This method also lets residents be prepared for about a 15-minute home visit by one of our installation crews.”

For safety and reassurance, installation crews will be wearing official uniforms with proper identification. Crews will also share important exit drill information and other life safety tips. Assigned staff members will install the alarms, which have a 10 year life span, and work until the last alarm is installed.

Chief Russell has one request.

“Please help us spread the word,” he said. “We want every home to have the minimum number of necessary smoke alarms as they serve as the first notification of an emergency and provide valuable seconds one needs to exit the home.”

State research reveals, during the past five years across the state, 445 citizens have lost their lives to fire. With 66 percent of these fire deaths occurring in the home.

For questions regarding the smoke alarm blitz or any other fire safety question contact Clinton Fire at (864)-833-7507.