Blessing for our animal friends

OCTOBER 15: All Saints’ To Bless Animals

The blessing of pets and animals is often celebrated on October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, or on a Sunday near that date. St. Francis of Assisi abandoned a life of luxury for a life devoted to Christianity after reportedly hearing the voice of God, who commanded him to rebuild the Christian church and live in poverty. He is the patron saint of animals and the environment.

This year, All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Clinton will celebrate St. Francis with a service on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. All are welcome to bring their pets to the church for a blessing. If you bring a pet, please make sure they are either on a leash or properly restrained. The service will take place on the front lawn of All Saints’.

For PC students, who cannot bring their pets, you are welcome to come with a picture of your pet.

We also will have an opportunity to bless some pets who do not have homes. Laurens County Humane Society will bring some of their animals who need to be adopted. All are welcome to this first event.