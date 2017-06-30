BLACK OUT: City of Clinton will view the total eclipse of the sun

With Clinton being in the direct path of the Total Solar Eclipse in August, City of Clinton officials felt that this community should have some type of event with downtown businesses.

The City is announcing the Total Eclipse on the Rails. Officials have been in contact with the school district, as well as Presbyterian College to see if they would like to join this event.

The Family Eye Care Center will have free viewing glasses that they will be giving out at the event.

“We hope that you all will be able to take a little time that Monday and join us downtown to watch this once in a lifetime event,” said C. Amanda Addison Executive Assistant to the City Manager.

FACTS ABOUT The Great American Eclipse:

--A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, causing the moon to temporarily cast its shadow on Earth, appearing to darken the sun. The sun is 400 times larger than the moon, but it is also approximately 400 times farther away, making the sun and moon appears the same size during an eclipse.

--Solar eclipses are not uncommon. They happen about twice a year. But total eclipses are only visible to those in the path of the moon’s shadow as it crosses the Earth.

--A total solar eclipse has not been visible from the United States since 1979. Not many people witnessed that eclipse because the path just clipped five states in the Northwest and the skies were cloudy.

--The centerline will cross 12 states, but everyone in the continental Unites States will see at least a partial eclipse. Nashville is the only large metropolitan city that will experience the total eclipse. Portland will see a 99 percent eclipse and Atlanta will see 97 percent eclipse. Half of Kansas City and half of St Louis, Missouri, are in the path of the total eclipse.

--Only those in path of the total eclipse will experience seeing the sun’s corona, the bright ring around the edge of the moon’s shadow, and stars in the daytime.

--As the moon moves in front of the sun, several bright points of light, known as Baily’s Beads, shine around the moon's edges. They are the sun’s light rays streaming through the valleys along the moon's horizon.

--GreatAmericanEclipse.com estimates that more than half a million people -- and possibly as many as 2 million -- will flock to South Carolina to see the eclipse.

--South Carolina is expected to see the huge influx of visitors because it will be the nearest spot within the path of totality for at least 100 million Americans in the Atlantic Seaboard and Florida.

--The center line of the total eclipse across South Carolina is 251.1 miles long. The average width of the path of totality across South Carolina is 71.5 miles.

--The eclipse will cross the United States from Oregon to South Carolina in 94 minutes. The states in the path are Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina.

--The total solar eclipse will enter South Carolina at 2:36 p.m. and leave the Atlantic coast at 2:49 p.m.

--The last two total solar eclipses visible from South Carolina were on March 7, 1970, and May 28, 1900.

Meteorologists say there is only a fair chance of clear skies in South Carolina at the time of the eclipse, so many people are expected to relocate to find clearer conditions as the time of the eclipse approaches.

--The total eclipse will be over Greenville and Anderson at 2:39 p.m. and will last two minutes 38 seconds. It will be over Orangeburg at 2:43 p.m. and it will last two minutes and 26 seconds. Less than 5 minutes later, it will exit the state after being visible over Charleston for 2 minutes and 34 seconds.

--The longest possible eclipse is seven minutes and 32 seconds, but one of that duration won’t happen until June 13, 2132.

--The last contact the eclipse will have with the United States is in the Atlantic Ocean, just south of Key Bay, S.C.

--The only safe way to look directly at the eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewers. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun.

--Viewers are warned to not look at the partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device even while using eclipse glasses or a hand-held solar viewer because the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and cause serious eye injury.

--NASA says only four manufacturers have certified that their eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers meet the international standard: Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, Thousand Oaks Optical and TSE 17.

--Once the total eclipse happens, it is safe to look at it, and eclipse enthusiasts recommend you do. The corona is more visible to the naked eye than through binoculars, so it is recommended that for the more than 2 minutes of total eclipse, viewers simply look at it.

--Some phenomena known to accompany eclipses include a stillness in the air and birds coming to roost and falling silent. There is often a 10 to 15 degree drop in temperature.

--The next total solar eclipse over the continental United States occurs April 8, 2024. Its path passes through Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, western New York, the northwest corner of Vermont and Maine.