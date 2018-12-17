The Birth of a Savior - 74th Season

LIVE NATIVITY will be Dec. 22 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 24 at 6:15 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 410 East Carolina Ave., Clinton.

Performances include live narration, live animals and a cast of characters. Everyone is invited to come and see the true meaning of Christmas. - Photo provided

This is an open invitation to the Laurens County community to come and hear the Christmas Story with live narration, live animals, music and many characters portraying the birth of Jesus.

The December 22 presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the church yard and will be presented by the middle school youth of the church and will end with hot chocolate and hot cider.

The December 23 presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the church yard and will feature adults from the church sharing the story. Hot chocolate and hot cider will be served after the performance.

The Christmas Eve presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. following the Christmas Eve Worship Service which will begin at 5 p.m. The senior high youth of the church will present the story on this night. Hot chocolate and hot cider will be served before and after the presentation. This is the 74th consecutive year First Presbyterian has been sharing the Christmas Story with the Laurens County community.

Community groups are encouraged to attend.