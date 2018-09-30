Home / Breaking News / Biking for an educational cause

Biking for an educational cause

Sun, 09/30/2018 - 9:29pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
PTC News Service

Miles for Mechatronics? Dollars for Diversified Agriculture? Epic Bike Trek Raises Funds for SC Technical Colleges

 

With a dedication that transcends even his doctorate in educational administration, Dr. Tim Hardee is truly “feeling the burn” as he cycles across the state to raise scholarship funds for students at all 16 of South Carolina’s technical colleges. The SC Technical College System president is pedaling 800 miles between September 27 and October 11 as part of the Tour de Tech initiative. Hardee will stop at each college in the System along his trek, including our Newberry Campus, where on Monday he will present Piedmont Technical College (PTC) officials with a check for $5,250, the result of funds raised through the initiative. Come see this intrepid cyclist arrive at our Newberry Campus with a scholarship check for PTC students!

 

What:               Tour de Tech South Carolina – Newberry County Leg

Who:                SC Technical College System President Tim Hardee

When:     Monday, October 1, 2018, 11 a.m.

Where:    Piedmont Technical College Newberry Campus                             1922 Wilson Road, Newberry, SC 29108

 

