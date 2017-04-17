Bicyclist dies in collision

A bicyclist died this morning in Northern Laurens County after a vehicle collided with the rear of the bike.

The victim was Zahri Abozahri, 22, of Gray Court, according to authorities. The wreck happened as both the bicycle and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction of Hwy 101 (north), near I-385, in Gray Court.

A report said the driver of the vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet truck, was not hurt, while the bicyclist died at the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office and SC Highway Patrol conducted an investigation at the wreck scene, near Postell Hughes Drive. This is Laurens County's 14th traffic fatality of 2017.